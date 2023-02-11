Jacinta Njoki spreading love through picnic business

What mood are you in this month of love?

I am a big celebrant of love. I am a romantic person to the extent of kick-starting a business venture centred on love. So, there is a lot of positivity and joy especially with Valentine’s day being just two days away.

What inspired you to start a business around love and picnics?

It is interesting how I got into this space because it’s not something I had pondered over or experienced in Kenya. At the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, my best friend wanted to do a picnic setup for her birthday. I gathered some ideas on Pinterest and when we posted the photos on social media, we got many people clamouring for the outdoor experience and were willing to pay for the same setup. This birthed the business, and I started offering picnic experiences in different locations across the city and its environs.

How do you define love and what role does it play in your business or personal life?

Love is God and it’s the ability to co-exist with other people peacefully. It is the foundation of everything that I do whether at work, business or in my social life.

What is your favourite part about being part of someone’s special moments through the picnics services?

It’s the final reaction of clients when they see the setups. Some share hugs with us or pray for the success of the business. Also, the lessons. Running such a business teaches you to be patient and know what fights are worth your time and energy.

Do you believe in grand gestures of love, or small acts of kindness?

I think it all starts with the little things. You know, a bunch of roses, a picnic date or a dinner date. At the end of the day, it’s the thought that counts.

What research on women has surprised you the most?

On the streets and on social media you’ll see many women berate men but they are surprising their partners on the down low. Don’t believe all that you see and read on social media. People have people if I can put it that way.

What do you recall about your childhood that has shaped your perspective on love?

I was brought up in a house full of love. My parents have been married for 26 years and I grew up seeing them celebrate birthdays, Valentine’s Day and extended the same to me and my four siblings. They would often remind us to love one another.

Do you have any resolutions for this year?

There are dozens of them. From expanding the business to growing with my partner in all spheres of life.

At the age of 26, what are you struggling with?

It’s actually about my age tied to the maturity question. I am young and there’s so much that I still don’t know. I recently got married and here I am running a business and working fulltime. I don’t have a mentor so it’s just me and my partner, who is my age mate, trying to figure things out. Thankfully, we are best friends.

What is one thing that’s surprising about you?

I am an introvert. I struggle to fit in social places and that’s partly why I am yet to find a suitable mentor in the events industry.

What is your idea of a perfect Valentine’s Day?

I am a simple person so my choices are centred on simple things like a road trip, picnic, dinner, listening to music and a good warm bath. As someone in the business of relaxation, my idea of winding down is travelling into a new environment and spending a lot of time sleeping.

How do you stay connected with your significant other when work takes you on the road?

We spend so much time together after work and in situations where we are far from each other, there’s a lot of communications happening on video call.

What’s the most romantic gesture you’ve received?

My proposal. For starters, my husband is a simple man and we even didn’t have the financial muscles for anything grand when we were dating. But he conspired with a luxury hotel here in Nairobi and threw me a proposal that blew my mind.

What’s your biggest fear?