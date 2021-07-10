Jabali Afrika’s Asikoye picked to Grammy Awards team to select nominees, winners

Joseck Asikoye

Joseck Asikoye of Jabali Africa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Asikoye’s plan is to rally for as many artistes and industry player from the continent as possible to establish an African Chapter of the Grammys. 
  • Joseck, together with his brother Justo Asikoye, founded Jabali Afrika (in 1990), which originally included Victor Elolo, the late Mutua Mbole, Jumba Robert and Steve Wafula,

Kenyan Afrofusion singer Joseck Asikoye, also know in the industry as Muzi,has been picked to a team that will select nominees and winners of the Grammys. 

