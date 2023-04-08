Investment world: How Joyce Kiragu is helping clients to help themselves

Share your career journey and how you have progressed over the years

I started as an accountant in the IT industry, but I realised that I wasn't enjoying what I was doing and needed more fulfilment. I discovered my potential in sales and ventured into business. Later, I secured a job as a financial planning manager at British-American Asset Managers and progressed through various roles to become the business development manager.

After that, I became the head of business development at Old Mutual Investment Group - responsible for various tasks including strategic planning, client relations and marketing. In 2022, I became the general manager at Orient Asset Managers and restructured the asset management division, resulting in an 11 per cent overall revenue increase. I am proud of my achievements and the progress I've made in my career so far.

What do you remember most about your career journey?

I always wanted to be at the helm of a company and I knew that was inevitable. I was, however, afraid of the unknown, but the day I overcame that fear is when my career started to progress. I always wondered if I could be a good leader, but my experiences over the course of my career come in handy every day in my role as the general manager.

What has been a key driver of your growth?

The urge to provide solutions to my clients has been my key driver. I take the liberty of always going a step further to understand the businesses and careers of our clients. This helps me understand their struggle, know what that means for them and in turn provide them with investment solutions that shape their investment skills and behaviour. I am an innovative and creative thinker. I innovate through products to differentiate myself in competitive markets.

What are some key decisions you might have taken along your career path?

The decision to join Orient Asset Managers was key for me. I came at a time when we had just rebranded from Alpha Africa to Orient Asset Managers, and being in the business of money, setting a tone of confidence was crucial for me. As the brand was transitioning, I was also transitioning. In an industry that is perceived as being male-dominated, I took up a task that seemed challenging and one that pushes me every day to give the best to my team and customers.

What's your greatest strength and weakness?

Relationship management and the ability to see and harness talent in others.

I am impatient, but over the years, I have learned to appreciate diversity in people.

If you were not in the investment world, what type of career would you pursue and why?

I would be a chef or do something to do with music. I am a good cook. Not to brag but given a chance to eat my food, you will obviously like it.

What ignited your passion for joining this industry?

I guess I stumbled on it, but I also wanted something that combined meeting people with breaking down details on investments without being too technical.

For one to be who they are, what areas do they need to focus on?

I think for every job one must focus on the goal they want to achieve without distractions. We all have talents, whether to clean, talk, or invest other people's money. One must do it with passion.

What has Covid-19 taught you?

The pandemic taught me that emergencies can happen anytime, thus the importance of having an emergency fund and health insurance. It is not easy to set aside money for emergencies if you have nothing to eat, but all the same keeping something small will come a long way.

If you had a chance, what is the one thing that you would change about your life?

My younger self would probably have a lot to say on that, but over time, I have come to believe that things happen for a reason at a given phase of your life. I therefore would not change anything about my life.

What is your investment pattern like?

I have been investing for the last 20 years. I learned this habit from my mother, who used to invest in Treasury bills. Initially, I used to invest in traditional investments such as shares, but with the rise of alternative investments, I have diversified my investment portfolio. One thing I would like to say is that investment is a risky business and one needs to assess risk tolerance to create a sound investment strategy. I have lost money when investing, but this has never made me stop investing.

Your parting shot?

I would like to tell people, and especially the youth, to consider investing instead of letting their money sit idle. And they should do so as early as possible. The earlier one starts to invest, and the more time their money will accumulate, the more wealth they will generate.

Apart from that, do not borrow more than you invest, rather invest more and borrow less. Finally, as long as you know the risks of the form of investment you want to venture into, go ahead. Investment is risky, and all investments carry some degree of risk; it just depends on what your appetite for risk is.