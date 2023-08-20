Inter Counties cultural music festival starts on August 21

The 10th edition of the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Music Festivals (KICOSCA) will commence in Meru County on Monday (August 21, 2023).

The event, which runs from August 21-26, 2023, will be officially opened by the Council of Governors chairperson and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at Kinoru Stadium.

Over 120,000 participants from Kenya's 47 counties are expected to take to the stage on Monday.

The Kirinyaga teams will present drama, music, poetry, cultural dances, culinary arts and cultural pieces that showcase the rich heritage of the Kirinyaga people at the festival.

Among the top performers from Kirinyaga will be Tabitha Mwangi, who will be defending the Best Performing Arts Award she won at the last festival in Kitui.

The devolved unit will be represented by the Kirinyaga County Staff Choir, trained by Mr Mwangi Martin. They will also compete in football, darts and billiards.

Formed six years ago, the Kirinyaga County Staff Choir has 50 members who sing choral music and folk songs and 35 Kiriwasco Staff Dancers who perform traditional cultural dances.