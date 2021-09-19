Inside the Kesho Kutwa art exhibition

painting

A painting of Ecko Unlimited Ongata Line Trans Ltd, 2020 by Dennis Muraguri. It was on display at the ‘Kesho Kutwa’ art exhibition at the Nairobi National Museum.
 


Photo credit: John Fox | Nation Media Group

By  John Fox

There is an excellent art exhibition running at the Nairobi National Museum. It is called Kesho Kutwa, Swahili for the day after tomorrow.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.