Influencer Miss Mukai: “Splitting bills with a man, is a no-no’

It was a personal decision to quit video vixening and transition to what I currently do. Over time you outgrow some aspects and priorities also change.





The transition wasn’t as easy as I would have expected because I was getting into a niche I knew little about. Every day has been a learning process. It has been the best transition ever.





My dream has always been to be in front of the camera and modelling involves that.





My background is in Journalism and I am glad to have had the opportunity to practice it when I worked at Homeboyz Radio about three years ago.









I don’t regret the transition because modelling is well-paying. My face appearing on commercials and brands ensure I have a cheque to smile about.









Despite the stiff competition in the modelling industry, I make sure I'm consistent especially on my social media platforms so that the jobs keep coming. I have a few connections that ensure I don’t lack a gig. I also believe consistency is an added value that I give to clients. I never miss gigs. Most people honestly lack consistency.









Some of the brands I am currently working with are Oppo, Komarock Modern and Home 254.





Commercial modelling has tremendously grown in the country. Nowadays, influencers and content creators are paid to attend events. That’s a good thing. Right?









My biggest dream at the moment is to appear on a billboard. I'm still working on it but I'm sure that it will happen no matter how long it might take.









I'm not someone's wife yet, but I'm hoping to be.





Of course, I would love to wed. I would love to have a family of my own





I don’t believe women of this era ask too much as is perceived. It’s just the wrong people we tend to ask, who find it to be too much.





Too much is giving unnecessary pressure on a man when you know very well they can't achieve it or demanding things from your man just because you've seen someone else receiving them.









I am a woman who prefers a man to be a gentleman as he should be. Having said that, I honestly hate splitting bills with a man, that’s not my cup of tea.





As a gentleman, there are things I’m considerate about, for instance, I wouldn't be offended at all if he doesn’t open the car door for me.





Common messages in my DM that I find funny are a thousand of Hi, Hey, hello. I find that funny because a guy would keep sending the ‘Hi’, ‘Hey’, ‘Hello’ a million times with no response but still persist. I mean can’t one read the signs?





I also find it funny when men think they can get any woman they desire, just because they have money or are rich.





You will catch me dead wearing crocs sandals. I despise them, who invented those jameni?



