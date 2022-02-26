Indeed, men are from Mars, women are from Venus

Confused man

Turns out that friendships between men are more casual than intimate, on the surface.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • It would also be unforgivable, for us women, if a friend you were to meet up with failed to turn up.
  • And yet I am told this happens with men all the time, yet these ‘friendships’ don’t fade.

Over the weekend, I overheard an incredulous, (in my opinion) conversation that a male relative was having on phone. From what I could gather, the person on the other side of the phone, who I would later find out was a “friend”, had abandoned my relative at around 2pm in a bar they had visited together.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.