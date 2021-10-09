If they can do it, you too can. Even better

Rose Kones

Mrs Rose Kones with a client, Mr Paul Kirui, in Bomet town. Ms Kones, a former alcoholic, turned her life around by starting a goat meat selling business with Sh2,800 three years ago. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • Three years ago, Rose, a mother of three, was an alcoholic and could barely take care of her children.
  • One day it hit her that if she did not kick her habit, her daughter, then in Class Eight, would not go to high school.

This week I came across a story that inspired me, that of Rose Kones, a businesswoman who comes from Bomet. Three years ago, Rose, a mother of three, was an alcoholic. She could barely take care of her children, in fact, two did not live with her.

