Ida Ng'ang’a: I am passionate about science and technology

Ida Ng'ang’a is the regional head, Unesco Emerging Technologies and founder Regional Consortium (of Experts) for Development, a membership organisation that brings together developmental experts who use technology and engineering as enablers to achieve SDGs.

I have seen suffix mentor before your first name on your socials and now email...how did that come about?

It began when I returned to Kenya after a job contract in South Africa, where I had felt very disconnected. I started an MBA and was shocked that what was being taught at the university had little to do with the real corporate world. I started mentoring students as a fluke, because we used to have discussion groups and meet ups with undergraduates and I was almost always having very different views. Mentoring is a calling for me,although I now do it strategically for greater impact.

What do you remember as a little girl growing up?

You know my mother passed on during this period. It is difficult to think of my childhood without her at the centre of it. She set the foundation by introducing me to the love of God and taught me how to read and write at the age of three. She was an early childhood educator.

I remember seeing my mother as the strongest and most resilient woman ever. There’s nothing she found too challenging. Her life story is one of overcoming adversity and making it against all odds. She was a Girl Guide Commissioner at one point and we had a lot of fun at camps while learning survival skills, and at events while meeting international guests. She taught me independence and how to make my own way. I also remember my father telling me from an early age that what a boy can do, I can do better. This inspired me to excel academically as well as in leadership positions.

Do you recognise the woman you've become?

On a personal level, I almost don’t recognise this woman I have become. I have been put in situations where I had to tone down my vibrant personality and mask my intelligence in order not to make others feel insecure.

I also find it a tricky question because overtime, I have evolved in different aspects of my life. Let’s say that I am a work in progress. Becoming, even.

How do women overcome the stereotype that it is inconsistent to be female and be in Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)?

It is in fact not hard for a woman to excel in STEM. Women are natural problem solvers. The problem is ingrained in the society. Historically, STEM fields have been dominated by men, which has created inequalities for women technologists and scientists. Women in these fields are therefore stereotyped as not being as capable, or, trying to be male or compete with men. We need to motivate and inspire girls to take up STEM subjects by providing them with role models from an early age, supporting their academic progression, as well as increasing access to scholarships and internships to augment the future female workforce.

In a recent conversation, you told me that every position you've had was a result of showing up and you know, talking to the right people?

Absolutely. It has never been about sending an application or CV. When women show up at events, speak at forums and meet-ups, volunteer their expertise, or network at every promising opportunity, they increase their visibility. This is the difference between waiting to be discovered and blazing the path for yourself. Skills development is also paramount. I have invested in training programmes that build self-confidence, the right attitude, high-impact presentation skills, pitching for results, communication dynamics and interpersonal skills. This was the game changer for me.

Why is it critical for women to show up?

When women show up with their A game, they leave a lasting impression. Chances are people do not know what you are capable of or even what you have achieved, so why not blow your trumpet? It is not only critical for women to show up, but also to contribute to the conversations and problem solving situations.

What space are you right now?

I am firmly in the technology and innovation space, specifically, tech for good and societal impact. I also continue to advocate for youth and women empowerment and provide opportunities for them to grow their skills. I am a founder member of the award-winning Regional Consortium (of Experts) for Development – RCD Africa, as well as hold senior leadership roles at UNESCO Emerging Technologies for Development, The Global Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the advisory boards of a number of international organisations. I, additionally fellowship at Rotary Club of Lavington Jioni, a dynamic and hands on community focused organisation.

What is the one thing that you're most proud of? Maybe you championed, engineered/ pioneered?

I am proud of increasing the visibility of women in STEM regionally and globally as well as playing a key role in introducing coding to young learners in the African continent.

What have been some of your leadership lessons so far?

Leadership comes at a price. One has to leave their old ways, focus on increasing their knowledge and skills, and, incessantly forge new relationships in order to continuously grow and keep up with the competition. If you don’t do this, it can be a very lonely journey.

What has been the most difficult season of your life?

This is currently the most difficult period in my life. My mother was my cheer leader, comforter and sounding board in everything I did. Losing her was and is not easy, but my faith keeps me strong.

Give your 30-year-old self some advice.