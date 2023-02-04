I work in Qatar and am left with Sh10,000 after expenses. How do I afford a plot back home?

My name is Robin. I work in Qatar. I earn Sh54,000 per month. I am not saving with any institution. However, I am in a chama where I contribute Sh6,000 monthly. I pay rent of Sh11,000 including water and electricity, house expenses Sh13,000, school fees Sh8,400 per term, wife upkeep Sh5,000 and I put aside approximately Sh10,000 for food and clothing. I only remain with Sh10,000. I have worked for one year and six months. My wife does not have a job and all expenses are on me. I would like to buy land and see the fruits of my sweat. Please, can you give me a good way I can utilise this money so that I can achieve this dream?









Alex Kibebe, the founder of Rubiani Wealth Management Ltd and an investment consultant and business development coach.

Before you get started with your investments, you need to be clear about your goal. Are you looking for land to build a house, build rentals or farmland to settle your family in? You also need to identify the areas that you would like to buy the land. When you are in Kenya, I suggest you pay a visit to some of these areas and review land offers. This will give you an indication of the land prices. It will also help you to visualise your goal. Next, look at your budget. Given that your income is Sh54,000 and that you have a balance of Sh10,000 after paying your bills, I feel that your expenses are reasonable. However, the contribution to your Chama of Sh6,000 is quite substantive. Unless the Chama is working towards buying land thus fulfilling your investment goal. You could consider reducing your Chama contribution to Sh1,000 and if not possible, consider exiting. If you do so, you will have Sh15,000 for investing towards the purchase of land. Here are two ways you can consider investing in your land.

Option One: You can invest the Sh15,000 in a Sacco. Research for an ideal Sacco that is credible and that gives good dividends and that has favourable terms of credit. It’s also advisable to invest in a Sacco where you are known to other members who can be your guarantors when seeking a loan. If you save Sh15,000 in the Sacco and re-invest the dividends at a rate of 10 percent, you will have about Sh505,000 at the end of two and a half years (Sh415,800 savings with dividends + Sh90,000 six-month savings without dividends). Now, you can apply for a loan to buy and develop your land. For example, if you have identified land worth Sh300,000 and are looking to build a simple semi-permanent house of Sh800,000, you can take a loan of Sh1.1 million. If you take this loan, your monthly loan repayment will be Sh24,500 for five years. Therefore, the whole project will take you about seven and a half years to complete.

Option Two: You can invest in a Money Market Fund. If you choose this option, research a credible fund manager to invest with. It will take you 19 months at the prevailing net interest rate of 7.5 percent to grow your fund to Sh300,000 to purchase the land. You then need a further three years and 10 months to save up Sh800,000 for developing the land. It will therefore take you about 5 ½ years to complete the project. These two projections are based on your limited earning power. However, this can be improved if your spouse back in Kenya can find an income-generating activity to supplement what you are saving.