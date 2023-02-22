I took Sh750k loan for my Masters, but used part of it on my parents’ house. Now I'm stuck

My name is Bernard. I work with TSC on permanent and pensionable terms. I earn Sh41 000. Out of this, I pay Sh5,000 rent, and Sh16,000 for repayment of a 750,000 bank loan with a term of five years starting from April 2022. I save Sh2,000 in a Sacco that currently has Sh30,000. I used part of my bank loan to pay for my Master’s fees at the university. I then used the remainder to put up a house at my parents’ place. This house is yet to be completed. It needs Sh150,000 to complete. My Master’s studies are also stuck and need Sh200,000 to complete. I want to buy land and plant trees. I also wish to construct a semi-permanent house at a place of my own at a cost of around Sh150,000. Kindly advise me on how I can juggle around so that I manage to take care of all this in three to four years’ time.





Paul Njoki, the head of Wealth and Affluent at Standard Chartered Bank

Investing in your higher education was a good call. However, dividing your funds between your two goals without a strategy on how you would supplement them was not very well thought out. For a start, you need to be clear on what you intend to do to boost your earnings once you acquire the Masters.





This needs to be aligned with your finances. The current more urgent need is to balance your monthly income and expenditure. With a net income of Sh41,000, you need to start by saving 20 percent which is Sh8,200 up from the Sh2,000 that you are currently saving. Consider investing in a reputable money market fund or a reputable Sacco so that your money can earn interest and grow. Your loan repayments of Sh16,000 monthly are likely to take you about six years to clear. Noting that you have already used the money, it is advisable to focus on clearance before you can add more debt.

There are other expenses such as food that you have not listed here. This is where you might be losing money. Always operate on a budget. How much do you spend on food and groceries, power and water, and entertainment? A fair tabulation might show that you have around Sh5,000 out of this allocation of Sh18,000 that you cannot account for. List these expenses down and the amount you spend on them and what can be cut off. For instance, since you are a teacher, it is always advisable to live closer to the school you teach, and where possible, within the teachers’ quarters.

Use the amount saved from these adjustments to push your monthly savings from Sh2,000 to Sh8,200. In a year, you will have savings of Sh108,240 at Sacco dividends of 10 per cent interest. If these are reinvested, you will have saved Sh227,304 at the end of year two. This will be enough to cater for your balance of Sh200,000 fees and still leave you with disposable income.

However, you might not need to defer your studies that long if you can get creative with side hustles, (such as part time tutoring) since your work is majorly Monday to Friday.

If you can get an income of about Sh10,000 to Sh15,000, it can be possible to make payment arrangements with your university so that you can resume studies and get done with the Masters’ programme – which will release both disposable income (from the instalments) and opportunity for promotion and higher pay.

On developing the plot, set it as a goal you will pursue in about five years. Once you have paid a substantial part of the current loan, you will have some room to afford new debt for development. But avoid putting your money in things that don’t earn income or what are called dead assets (such as buying land and planting trees).





