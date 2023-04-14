I started my packaging business with a mobile loan

I started this business in a single room in Kiambu County in January 2018. My startup capital was a mobile loan. It took the business two years to break even. 2020 was our break-even year. A huge number of enterprises started making big orders for packaging bags as the Covid restrictions kicked in and deliveries skyrocketed. This boosted our revenues to a point where the business became self-reliant. Two years before I opened this business, I worked as a fruit vendor. I was in college at the time. Today, despite running my business, I am also a student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Information Technology at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.





When I started my business, my biggest money mistake was investing in some media adverts. Two years later, I am yet to see returns on my investment. Looking back, I should have been keener with research on the target audience. Before you spend on marketing, always be very clear on whom you are targeting and why. These will determine the level of business conversion you will get.





My greatest moments have been the capacity I have had to transform my brothers and sisters financially through this business. In 2021, I mentored them in starting their own branch in Naivasha. There’s no greater joy than succeeding in tandem with your siblings. I also remember when I made sales of Sh35,000 in my early days. This to me was akin to making Sh10 million. I felt validated and vindicated that I was on the right track. There were customers willing to spend on my skills and my products.





I prefer to save in the bank. This has worked for me because of access to financing. I am also fortunate to bank with a lender who offers mentorship and networking opportunities for manufacturers. This has opened me up to multiple business opportunities. Previously, I saved using my mobile phone which failed because of ease of access. I quickly realised that mobile money streams are best preserved for transactions and not for savings.





Entrepreneurship sounds easy. But I would never advise a professional career person to quit for business. I wouldn’t tell a qualified doctor to start their own hospitals or a lecturer to start their own colleges when there’s no passion. As I have learned, what matters the most is the revenue each brings in and how you utilise it for personal wealth generation.





People are the source of wealth. They determine which end of the spectrum you end up in between wealth and poverty. Guard your relations with them closely, especially in your business undertakings. If you have a project that serves humanity, widen its space to accommodate more people if capacity allows you. The universe will repay you tenfold.