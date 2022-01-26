I never planned to record the ‘Sifu Bwana’ hit, Khaligraph Jones says

If you listen to rapper Brian Ouko’s latest song “Sifu Bwana” for the first time, you could end up confused.

The gospel track is not the kind of music we are used to receiving from Ouko, who is popularly known as Khaligraph Jones.

The artiste told the Nation.Africa that he had no intention of recording the full song.

It was after sharing a video of himself singing along the famous gospel lyrics that fans urged him to record it, he says.

But that is not all that inspired Khaligraph Jones to record the song. Coming from a devout Christian family also did.

“Those who have been following me keenly know that I come from a prayerful background. My mother, a church minister, has been my biggest inspiration,” Khaligraph Jones said.

The song, which is barely four days old on Youtube, is trending at number two with 800,000 views.

“You do some of these things when the ‘spirit’ guides you. That, however, does not mean I am a gospel artist. I never limit myself to a particular genre,” he said.

“If I do secular music, it does not mean that I cannot do gospel. We all have gone through tough times. Waking up in the morning is a blessing.”

Should fans expect more gospel music from Khaligraph Jones?