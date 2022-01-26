Khaligraph Jones aka Papa Jones

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones aka Papa Jones performs at Mombasa Sports Club on December 29, 2019. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Lifestyle

Prime

I never planned to record the ‘Sifu Bwana’ hit, Khaligraph Jones says

By  Sylvania Ambani

Nation Media Group

If you listen to rapper Brian Ouko’s latest song “Sifu Bwana” for the first time, you could end up confused.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.