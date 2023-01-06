I’m desperate for my ex-lover, how do I get over him?

Q: I left my husband due to endless abuse, and after six months I got into a relationship with another man. However, after a while of interacting, my new man realised that my husband was one of his acquaintances and ended our relationship. I was okay with that decision at first, but after a few days, I realised that I couldn't stop loving him. I kept pursuing him through phone calls and messages until he blocked me.

It's been one year since I separated from my lover, but I can't stop trying to contact him. I am always stressed and I cry every day because he is always on my mind. I recently threatened to kill him and myself, and he told me that he would file a report with the police. I didn't care if he went to the police because I thought that maybe if I went to jail I would be able to forget about him.

Now that he didn't go to the police, my heart is still in great pain and I want to talk to him again. I'm trying very hard to stop loving him, but I can't. I even tried to fall in love with another man, but I had to end the relationship because the new man couldn't replace the man I love. How can I make myself accept the fact that he is gone? Please help me.





A: Your relationship is over, and you feel rejected numbing your sense of self and wrecking your balance. After the breakup with your husband, you got into a rebound relationship to fill the emotional void that was left. This is where you made the first mistake because you took all the baggage from your failed marriage into the new relationship. It was key to heal first, have an evaluation of the breakup and perhaps restructure your self-esteem. Now, all that is water under the bridge, so let us handle the present issue.

When your ex-boyfriend made it clear that he is no longer interested in your relationship, he had already decided to leave you, otherwise, he just used the issue of his friendship with your ex-husband as an excuse. That is the hard reality you need to accept. He does not love you anymore, he does not want any communication with you and he has even blocked you from his phone. How can you love him if he does not love you back? According to your letter, you also do not love him. True love brings freedom and you cannot want to kill him for love. Don’t nurture the thoughts of terminating your life and his – live and let live. You are not in love – you are obsessed with him. I, therefore, suggest you get this man from your mind. How can you ever move on? Consider sharing the issue with your close friends and family members. They will give you the support that you need. I strongly suggest that you visit a counsellor. Wishing you success.