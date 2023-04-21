I’m an engineer who ventured into Airbnb and decluttering businesses

We started this business in 2018 with my business partner Farah Razack. We visited Nanyuki to install smart locks for a friend who was already in business. Our educational background is in engineering and we were offering security solutions to Airbnb businesses. Our experience triggered interest in this business. Luckily, our contact gave us two of his units to manage and run in order to gain firsthand experience.





Our growth has been slow but steady. The challenges we have faced so far are theft and loss of electronics from some guests who book Airbnb units with hidden agendas. We have also experienced losses from long-term guests who run off without paying. Prior to opening the Airbnb business, I was a director at Girder Engineering Ltd. This is where I still work as I run the Airbnb business on the side. We install security features including CCTV, biometrics and electric fencing for businesses and households. We also run a parallel steel division that specialises in steel structures through one of our engineering partners.





My biggest money mistake was investing in a parcel of land to build some holiday homes. The seller of the land died before processing the title deeds. This turned out to be a huge problem after we discovered that the land was not under his name by the time he died. We lost all the money we had paid. In business, though, you either learn or earn. I learned about the need of doing due diligence when buying land. I also learned that there is value in leasing instead of buying.





A few weeks ago, I started a new venture that I have dubbed ‘Declutter and Earn’. Through this venture, I am helping people to declutter what they don't use, which I then sell on their behalf and earn commissions. I started this venture through Facebook after making posts that I was selling items that I no longer used including clothes. Someone tried to shame the sale and I realised that this was the very reason many people with lots of items do not do a second-hand sale. I wasn’t bothered and went on to close very nice sales. In less than a month since I started this venture, I have decluttered items in over 50 homes.

I currently save my money with my chama and through treasury bonds. I have not always been a saver. Previously, I would reinvest all the money I made. I used bank accounts not as saving vessels, but as a landing for cash in transit.





We are only limited by our minds. I am an engineer by profession, but this has not stopped me from venturing into tourism or starting a fresh decluttering business. All these are income streams which add to my revenue kitty at the end of the month. And this is really the bottom line. Create multiple sources of income. Don’t rely on a salary alone. An advice that I once got from a senior individual was; make your social capital count. You are defined by the company you keep. If five of your friends are losers, you will be the sixth loser. Choose your circle very wisely.