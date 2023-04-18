I’m 29 and earn Sh25,000 net. Can I afford to start hardware or Agrovet by next year?

My name is Hussein. I'm 29 and a teacher. I’m not married and don't have kids. My financial status is as follows:

1. Income: net salary Sh25,000

2. Expenses: Rent Sh4,000, Chama Sh6,000, SACCO savings Sh7,200, shopping Sh3,000, land payment Sh3,000, fare Sh1,500, miscellaneous Sh300.

Currently, I have saved Sh36,000 in my Sacco savings account. My wish would be to own an agrovet or hardware by the beginning of next year. Should I pursue this goal? Would I be able to realise it?

Emmanuel Mbogholi is a financial advisor and trainer, and career development coach

You need an elaborate budget to help you keep your spending in check and savings on track in order to achieve your goals. A simple method would be to use the 50-30-20 approach. Here you will designate 50 percent of your income which in your case is Sh12,500 on needs, 30 percent on wants or what we call discretionary spending and the remaining 20 percent or Sh5,000 will be used for savings, investments and paying debt.

With your current expenditure, you have a disproportionate spending plan where 34 percent of your income is going towards covering your basic needs, and 65 percent towards savings and investments which leaves you without much discretionary spending. This imbalance could work for you if you will be able to maintain your financial discipline in the future. However, in most cases and especially if you plan on having a family, you will require a budget for discretionary spending.

The other thing that you haven't mentioned is how you spend your Chama savings. It would be prudent to allocate at least 10 percent of your income towards building an emergency fund which will cater for any eventualities like medical emergencies that would affect your ability to actively earn an income or even the death of a close family member. In your case, this amounts to Sh2,500 and the amount can be channelled to a money market fund.

With the remaining Sh3,500 in the Chama, you can invest it towards your goal of starting a business. This can be preferably through medium-term maturity investment vehicles such as treasury bills and government bonds. The minimum you need to invest in Sh50,000 to Sh100,000 for both. You can build towards this by putting the Chama payments into a separate money market fund with the goal of building adequate investment capital.

As for the goal of starting a business, startup capital for either a small hardware or an agro vet would be anywhere from Sh200,000 to Sh500,000 owing to stocking of supplies, rent, licenses, and fittings. As you are employed, it would also mean you hire someone to manage the operations. This requires that you do a comprehensive market assessment for the business which will help you determine the risks. Find out the current industry trends, the most viable location, the competition in your preferred location and which strategies to use to penetrate the market.

Find out which products also move off the shelf faster and finally how you will market your outlet to ensure sustainable customer growth. A physical business will require a hands-on management approach and so while it may be possible to run it beside your 8 to 5 job, you will need to figure out how you will keep track of its performance. One of the ways to do this is by ensuring that you are the one doing the stock-taking and making regular visits. This will minimize theft by employees; which is cited as one of the biggest challenges in running a retail business. At the same time, you will need to also ensure you have invested in gaining the skills required for running a business. You need to be the one setting the direction for the business.

You also haven't mentioned the period you have left to make the land payments as well as your goal for the purchase of the land. If you are looking to build a home, my proposal is that you build your SACCO savings or possibly access financing towards this goal. If you are purchasing the land for speculation purposes and are able to pay in minimal instalments as you currently are, then you are on track. It would also be wise to turn this land into an income-generating asset if possible either through leasing it for farming or even for use as an event venue. You can also directly farm on the land by planting trees or through beekeeping. You can also dig a borehole and supply water to the surrounding areas.

