I’ll not allow Fiolina to abandon Brandon and I in the village

When Fiolina, the lucky laugh of my enviable life, started looking for a spacious two-bedroom house in Kakamega, I, the ever-dutiful husband, did not just give her moral support, but I joined her to physically look for the house, until we got one that she liked. Two bedrooms, own compound, spacious kitchen, well lit living room, ample parking, drive way. All this in a quiet, serene environment.

This saved her the money and time she was using while commuting to work daily. She even became more productive at work.

“Even my boss says he has noticed marked improvement in my job,” she said, adding that the boss had been very helpful. “He used his car to carry for me a few things like the mattress.”

“He says he will always be available to offer help any time I need it. I have such a good boss.”

She would leave Mwisho wa Lami on Monday and return on Friday, except for the last two weeks when she left on Sunday, saying she had busy Mondays and thus needed Sunday evenings to prepare.

Sales meetings

“On Monday we have tough sales meetings, and it is wise to attend while prepared,” she told me. Who was I to say no? What did I know about sales?

Last week, she returned home on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, she had called me saying they had a TGIF that her boss was attending, and which she couldn’t miss. She never explained what a TGIF was, but I am assuming it must have been something work-related. I thanked God it was Friday for I would spend the entire evening at Hitler’s, not worried about the next day or anyone asking me about my whereabouts!

When she returned home last Saturday, she proposed to travel back with the children to Kakamega. And by children, she meant Electina, Honda and Sospeter.

“I would like to spend time with them in Kakamega until schools open,” she said “It would be good to have the girls around to help me settle down in the new house, and with work. As for Sospeter, I would like to be near him, he is the reason I come here every weekend.”

I did not know what to say, but before I started giving my reasons, I asked her why she was leaving Brandon.

“You know Brandon more than I do Dre,” she said. “I don’t want problems. My work has enough stress already.”

“How will I survive with Brandon here alone?” I wondered.

“The two of you are birds of a feather, I am not worried that you will have any difficulty surviving.”

I listed why she shouldn’t go with the entire family to Kakamega, but the reasons fell on deaf ears. She had made up her mind, and she got angry when I insisted.

“I am doing so much for you and the family, and I will continue to do more,” she said. She had just bought me Safari boots the day before. “The least I would expect from you is to support me in everything that I do. I always support you and have never stopped you from doing what you want, or have I?”

“Oh, Fio,” I said, and asked that she waits until Electina is done with her KCPE before she can go to Kakamega. “That will be the best time,” I said.

“This is the most delicate time of Electina’s life,” she said, adding that she would not allow envious Mwisho wa Lami people to look at Electina with ‘evil eyes’ just before exams. “Wasili taxis will be dropping her every morning and picking her every evening. Kakamega sio mbali,” she said. Before exams began, Fiolina said she had organised comprehensive revision sessions for Electina.

Reluctantly, I allowed her to travel with the girls and Sospeter last Sunday evening.

I have had a long week with Brandon. The only thing we seemed to share was our new-found freedom. I could go anywhere I wanted, and return whatever time I wanted with no one to answer to. Brandon too had his freedoms, especially around the kitchen.

Before she left, Fiolina had prepared plenty of food. But by Tuesday we had eaten everything. I passed by the butchery and bought two kilogrammes of beef, which we cooked with ugali. By the time the ugali was ready, we had eaten half a kilo of meat. And although we went to sleep after eating, all the remaining beef was gone by Wednesday morning. I don’t know who between Brandon and I bear full responsibility, for when I went to the kitchen at around 3am, I only ate two pieces of meat.

On Wednesday, I ate at my parents’ but since then, I have been eating at beautiful Rumona’s place. She even brought us food on Friday.

By the weekend, I decided that this was not going to work, so I hatched a plan to send Brandon to my sister Yunia. Once he is away, I will join my family in Kakamega. We must all eat this big salary together! Hasn’t Fiolina eaten mine since 2012?

***

CHALK TALK: I am sure many of you would be interested to hear about how our lunch was this past week given that it was Saphire’s duty to provide meals. I am sorry to disappoint you by writing nothing about it, because Saphire provided nothing. In fact, he hasn’t been seen anywhere the whole week, except, of course, at Hitler’s!