I’ll not allow Fiolina to abandon Brandon and I in the village

Fiolina

When Fiolina returned home last Saturday, she proposed to travel back with the children to Kakamega

Photo credit: John Nyagah | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

When Fiolina, the lucky laugh of my enviable life, started looking for a spacious two-bedroom house in Kakamega, I, the ever-dutiful husband, did not just give her moral support, but I joined her to physically look for the house, until we got one that she liked. Two bedrooms, own compound, spacious kitchen, well lit living room, ample parking, drive way. All this in a quiet, serene environment.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME How sausage empire was built from roadside butchery

  2. PRIME From Kisii to America with vocal chords

  3. Relationships: Why you always end up dating bad guys

  4. Travel: At the Arbor Place Flea Market

  5. Staffroom Diary: I’ll not allow Fiolina to abandon Brandon and I in the village

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.