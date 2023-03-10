I have lost interest in life, what should I do?

While I understand that this may be tough as you may feel that no one would understand, staying alone and hiding your problems will only make the situation worse. Make it a point to stay social; even if that is the last thing you want to do. This is because as you get out into the world, you may find yourself feeling better. You seem to be suffering from low self-esteem which has dragged your life into depression. Whatever the cause of this, please know that you are in charge of your life. This means that the best happiness you can get is the one that comes from within you. The best relationship you can have is the one with yourself. You should therefore believe that you are an amazing individual who deserves the best from this life- happiness. You already sound suicidal. You should be aware that there is always a solution even if you do not see it at the moment. You may think that there is no answer to the problem but the truth is no matter how terrible you feel these emotions will eventually pass. Above all, do not do anything that could result in permanent damage or death. Remember, suicide is a permanent “solution” to a temporary problem. Wishing you the best in life.