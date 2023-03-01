I earn Sh64,000 but save Sh6,700 only. How can I afford Sh600,000 car in 12 months?

My name is Francis. I earn a net of Sh64,844 per month. My expenditure is as outlined below: tithe Sh8,465, rent Sh9,420, food Sh9,000, transport Sh3,000, parents Sh2,000, Chama contributions Sh4,750, and Sacco contributions Sh2,000. I have savings in the Sacco amounting to Sh110,000 in share deposits and Sh25,000 in share capital. I have a wife who is expecting and currently not earning. I intend to buy a car worth Sh600,000 in the next one year. Please advise me on a plan that is feasible to achieve my goal.





Benjamin Cheruiyot – the Engagement Lead at Abojani Investments, a personal finance and investments advisory firm

Your surplus amounts to Sh26,209 after catering for all monthly expenses. The biggest concern is the low amount of savings. At only Sh2,000 monthly, your savings goals will take longer than average and deny you great utilisation of the compounding power of interests. You should save at least 10 percent of net earnings. You are Sh4,484 off this target. As you have taken the Sacco route, saving Sh6,484 will add up to Sh77,808 after a year. In addition to the Sh110,000 you already have, this will amount to Sh187,808 in your Sacco BOSA account. Your surplus will be Sh21,725.

You do not have any emergency savings. Actually, before considering any form of investment, it is recommended that you have an emergency fund that's worth at least six months of your monthly expenses. In your case, that is at least Sh231,800. Such a fund will help you navigate the first few months comfortably in case of a sudden job loss or an income threatening illness.

From your surplus of Sh21,725 (after boosting your Sacco savings to Sh6,484) you can allocate Sh5,000 to a money market fund account. Savings of Sh5,000 will amount to at least Sh65,000 at 10 percent annual interest rate. The balance of Sh16,725 can be directed towards your short term goal of purchasing a car. While saving this amount will only realise Sh200,700 by January 2024, it will be a good start as you will meet a third of your intended purchase cost. Saving this amount in a separate money market fund with annualised returns of 10 percent will yield Sh217,000 or Sh220,770 at the Sacco with 10 percent dividends. The balance of Sh400,000 can be sourced as a loan from your Sacco. With savings of Sh187,808 as at January 2024, your Sacco can lend you up to 3X your deposits. You will qualify for Sh563,424. This will be serviced at about Sh16,000 monthly for 48 months. The Sh16,725 saved in an MMF account purposely for the car project can be redirected towards loan repayment. Better yet, you can strictly borrow Sh400,000 (just enough to plug the deficit) and service Sh14,000 loan repayments for 36 months. This will leave Sh2,725 continued savings in the MMF account for other car-related expenses like maintenance.

Do also consider other long-term goals like house ownership and education insurance for your child. Your income should be a springboard to financial stability in the near future. Also, you need to measure the purpose of your vehicle against the actual cost (financial and emotional) and value in repaying the Sh400,000 loan you might take. Vehicles are depreciating assets unless converted to part time taxis or weekend car-boot sales points, from which extra income can be derived.

You have Sh4,750 chama monthly contributions. This amounts to Sh57,000 every twelve months. What benefits are you reaping from your Chama? Is your Chama making you money or is your money losing value? The answer to these questions should determine if you continue making these contributions or if you should shift to saving in a Sacco and accelerate your savings and investments.