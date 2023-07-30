I am not satisfied with the ruling on Baby Sagini case

I’m angry. I was angry when I read Baby Junior Sagini’s harrowing story in December last year, and I am still angry as I write this, just days after those who altered this child’s life forever were sentenced.

Baby Sagini was only three when his cousin, a 27-year-old, held him down and gouged his eyes out at the prompting of the child’s aunt and grandmother. They then left him to die, and as a witness would later tell the court hearing this macabre case, the three then celebrated their heinous act with alcohol and some dancing. Kenyans were in disbelief, they were aghast.

One needed not be a parent to feel crushed by that incident, which took place in Kisii County. What made it worse was the fact that the people behind this injustice were the toddler’s relatives. The very same people that should have been his first line of defense, people that should have been protecting him from harm, harm from the outside world.

You see, the safest place for a child should be the place this child calls home. Ideally, home is where we all retreat at the end of the day to either enjoy our triumphs without restraint or lick our wounds, free from any embarrassment or judgement. Home is where unconditional love, and more important, safety, should thrive. Unfortunately, home turned out to be a very evil place for baby Sagini.

That this little boy’s cousin, the one who plucked out his eyes will eventually walk out of prison a free man, absolved of his irreversible crime, saddens me. I am no judge, and there is no doubt that the sentence handed down to these three criminals was within the confines of the law, but I could no help wondering whether a sentence of 40 years, (Baby Sagini’s aunt got 10 years, while his grandmother will serve five) is enough to send a firm message home that our children are sufficiently protected by our Constitution.

I also wondered whether that sentence was deterrent enough for any adult that would as much as even think of harming a child in such a manner, or any other manner, for that matter.

This 27-year-old misfit will be 67 years when he is released back into society. The 67-year-olds I know are able bodied, and I shudder to think that eventually, this monster will live amongst helpless, vulnerable children like baby Sagini, who will never see again because of him.

I feel despondent whenever I read a follow up of this unfortunate story in the media. What pain and confusion this small boy must be feeling! One minute he was playing with his friends, the other he was bedridden, his eyes bandaged, never to see again.

Children were once a community’s treasure, once guarded and protected fiercely because they are the future of a generation, pray, what changed?

Now, let’s talk about baby Sagini’s grandmother. We have to talk about her. Grandchildren are supposed to be any grandparent’s joy. In a society such as ours, grandmothers fuss over their grandchildren, they spoil them and derive joy from having another shot at parenting in their sunset years when many of them are no longer encumbered by the many worries of life.