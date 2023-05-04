I am in my 20s. I save but I’m always broke. What am I doing wrong?

My name is Jose. I'm single and in my 20s. I work up country. I have an erratic income. Since the beginning of the year, I have earned as follows;

January: Sh47,840

February: Sh35,520

March: Sh32,105

My expenses as of March were Rent Sh5,000, Utilities Sh1,500, Food Sh3,500, Transport Sh4,500, Sacco Sh7,500, MMF Sh5,000, and miscellaneous Sh5,105. I have a big problem with my budgeting as I end up relying on my salary and at times I'm broke by the second week of the month. How can I plan appropriately to be able to start a side hustle and live comfortably without relying on my salary alone? My saving is rendering me broke which defeats the purpose!





Benjamin Cheruiyot – the Engagement Lead at Abojani Investments, a personal finance and investments advisory firm

Your monthly income averaged Sh38,488 in the last three months. Your disclosed total monthly expenses as totaled Sh32,105. This leaves a supposed surplus of Sh6,383. You need to track where this money goes since you already have an allocation for miscellaneous expenses. Currently, your Sacco and MMF savings add up to Sh12,500 which equals 32 percent of your monthly average income. This is commendable and it is recommended you stick to this path. You may have to look at your transport cost of Sh4,500 which is over Sh200 daily commute upcountry. It may make sense to live closer to your workplace, which is very possible. This would result in savings of at least Sh2,500 that can be topped up on your MMF savings to help accumulate cash for a side hustle.

In your situation where income is unpredictable, you would be keen to increase your savings to at least Sh15,000 during "good" months. That would make up for low months and would encourage you to keep up the savings habit. Going broke in the second week after payday means your budget fails to capture all you need to see you through the month, and leaves some money at the mercy of impulsive spending. Idle money soon becomes "gone" money. A zero-based budget means every shilling had express instructions on where to go. What do the "miscellaneous" expenses entail? Scrutinise these expenses to be certain you are not overspending. Leverage your age, flexibility and soft skills to improve your earning capability for increased remuneration as well as create a second source of income. What extra services can you offer within your job areas that will give you additional income? Although you might feel broke, don’t be tempted to overspend to fit in.

As you save and invest, you should be aware of your returns from these activities. Saving Sh7,500 in a Sacco deposit scheme will amount to Sh90,000 annually. From these, you earn at least 9 percent interest which totals Sh97,500 if the interest is reinvested. Doing this consistently over five years should amount to Sh600,000. MMF savings with average annual returns of 9 per cent will amount to Sh64,000 in the first year, and Sh400,000 in five years. With total savings of Sh1 million, you can execute your medium-term plans that may include land ownership or capital for a business. This can be done with savings or SACCO loan (subject to repayment ability), or both. If you seek to start a side hustle sooner, accessing Sh300,000 from savings in 2-3 years would be possible. Over this time, you might also consider improving your skills to gain a competitive edge in the market, and in turn, raise your earning power for a better salary.





