I’m 25, earning Sh41,000. How do I buy a tractor in three years?

My name is Patrick. I’m 25 and I recently got a job. My net pay is Sh41,000 per month. My current expenses are rent Sh4,100, water+ electricity Sh1,000, transport Sh4,000, food & shopping Sh7,000, savings Sh10,000 (Sh5,000 money market & Sh5,000 Sacco), Helb Sh4,000, wifi Sh2,800, parents Sh4,000, and the rest go to other miscellaneous expenses. I am also doing some farming and in the next three years, I would like to own a tractor and support my brother by paying his secondary school fees. I’m also planning to find a bedsitter that is affordable. Please help me manage this money. My long-term goal is to be financially stable. Advise me on how I can manage my expenses to get to the goals I desire.





Alex Kibebe is the founder of Rubiani Wealth Management Ltd and an investment consultant and business development coach

Your expenses total Sh36,900 with a miscellaneous amount of Sh4,100. Your savings account for 25 per cent of your income and this is commendable. I would encourage you to keep your savings at this level as this will enable you to build substantive wealth in the long run.

Since you are currently paying rent of Sh4,100, I am not sure of your goal of getting an affordable bedsitter. If you are planning on an upgrade, I would suggest that you top up your current rent with the miscellaneous Sh4,100 so that you keep the rest of the budget as it is.

If you maintain your savings of Sh5,000 to your SACCO, you should have at least Sh400,000 by the end of three years. Most SACCOs will give you a loan of up to three times your contribution and, therefore, you will be able to borrow Sh1,200,000 from your SACCO to go towards purchasing a tractor. You need to determine if you want a brand-new or used tractor. Used tractors have a high rate of breakdown and can become a bottomless pit for your money. If you would like to buy a more expensive tractor, you can consider saving up for some extra months and topping up with proceeds from your farming business. Some new models can go from Sh2.5 to Sh3 million. Once you have purchased the tractor, work towards utilising it so that you repay the loan from the proceeds of your tractor and farm.

Your contribution to your Money Market account should also total about Sh400,000 in three years. You can hive off a portion of these funds to help your parents with your brother’s school fees. You may also take another portion and top up your tractor capital. I would suggest that you also keep part of the funds in your Money Market account as an emergency fund. It is recommended that you maintain an emergency fund equivalent to at least three months’ expenses.

Given that your monthly expenses total Sh36,900, you can keep Sh110,000 in your Money Market account for this fund. If you manage to repay your tractor loan from the farm proceeds, I would recommend that you now invest all your savings in your Sacco and Money Market accounts for dividends and emergencies. As your fund grows, you now need to diversify your investments preferable to opportunities that give you better passive income. You can consider investing in Treasury Bonds. The current interest rates of 14 per cent from bonds are competitive and can be a stable source of passive income.

