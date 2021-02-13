How to start your skincare routine

If you have ever thought about creating a skincare regimen and found yourself overwhelmed, I don’t blame you. There are thousands of possibilities and the world seems to be filled with options.

Every turn you make leads you to a product that promises you agelessness, flawless perfect skin, and an end to all your skin troubles. Should you buy skincare brands based on their cost, production quality, availability, word of mouth – what? It really is too much. What is a woman to do?

Well, you can start off by reducing your needs to the barest essentials.

Find out what your skin type is

Oily skin: You need alpha hydroxy acids (glycolic acid or salicylic acid), benzoyl peroxide, and hyaluronic acid. Basically, you need products that control sebum production. Hyaluronic acid hydrates you skin. Do not buy into the myth that you do not need a moisturiser for your skin.

Dry skin: You want deeply moisturising ingredients. Shea butter is your friend. Keep an eye out for lactic acid. This combination hydrates and exfoliates your skin.

Sensitive skin: You want to prevent irritation and breakouts. Look for soothing products like oatmeal, aloe vera, green tea, chamomile and shea butter. Also, the fewer the ingredients, the better.

Unknown skin: The internet has a number of quizzes that will help you narrow down your choices. At the same time, you could see a skin expert to help you with discernment.

Go deep before you go wide. Look at four very critical factors:

Cleanser

When it comes to cleaning your skin, first off, drop the word ‘wash.’ We do not wash our skin. We cleanse it. That means we buy a product that is specifically a cleanser. This will take care of dirt, make-up, the effects on the environment on your skin, and by the time you are done, your face should be clean. Cleansers come in different categories and here is how you know yours.

Oily/acne-prone skin: Use a foam cleanser to balance the sebum levels on your face. Foam is relatively drying on the skin. It is meant to balance the oils. Look out for benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid.

Dry skin: Cream or lotion: This prevents your skin from drying out. Go for milky cleansers.

Sensitive skin: Keep it as simple and as basic as possible. No fragrance, parabens, or layering of too many products.

Toner: This is meant to hydrate your skin after cleansing. Toners have since changed from harsh products with alcohol to strip your first layer of skin. Now, they are gentle yet necessary skincare products. Apply this immediately after cleansing and before using your serum.

Serum: This treats any of your skin needs, whatever they may be. They penetrate the skin much deeper than any of the products you will use. While your cleansers, toners and moisturisers are important, a serum is critical because it is the ultimate treatment for your skin.

Moisturiser: This hydrates your skin, keeping it supple, radiant and alive.

Never forget the list of ingredients.

As a rule, the first five ingredients of any product form about 80 per cent of the product. These are also the most active ingredients in the product because they are listed in order of the highest to the lowest concentration.

If you are buying a product, make sure your needs will be met by the first five ingredients. Or else, jettison it. On that note, do not be intimidated by a list of ingredients that are the length of your arm. Stay calm, and consult your dermatologist, skincare expert, google or even the pharmacist.

Don’t buy what you haven’t researched

If you ever come across me on a beauty aisle, you will see me furiously scrolling through my phone. I don’t take skincare shopping lightly. Mainly because when you buy a product, you expect to use it for two to three months.

So if I buy the wrong thing, I have to live with it. I would rather come back another day that throw good money down the sink.

Remember your sunscreen

The weather may be unpredictable but the sun’s rays are not. Those are always guaranteed. Shop around for sunscreen that is friendly to your skin, meaning it does not leave you ashy, greyish or pale-looking. Look for zinc oxide always. And consult if you are not sure.

No, it will not happen overnight

Do not be tempted by products that promise miracles. When the beauty industry says you can get rid of a zit overnight, what they mean, and do not clarify, is that this product is a night-time product and it will take many sleeps, over nights, before your problem disappears. Do not be fooled by catchphrases.

Create a skincare routine

Taking care of your skin is a daily, twice a day experience. Keep in mind that products are designed to last an average of two months and set your budget accordingly. Two months is also the average amount of time you should give any product to work. Don’t be in a hurry. It took time for your skin to get into the state it is currently in, and it will take time to repair.

Skincare is not pointless

Enough research has proven that over time, skincare becomes part of self-care and even self-love. Taking care of your skin is therefore, a radical act of love. Not just for yourself, but for those who depend on you as well. A skincare routine gives you a moment to recalibrate, get back to your senses, and divides your timeline from work to winding down, and from morning to waking up.

Not only do you get cosmetic benefits, you also get mental benefits with your skincare regimen. For some people, sticking to a routine gives them a sense of control, and sometimes that is what is needed before you can go out and claim life.

Know your budget

A lot of your thought process when it comes to skincare is bound to be money. Here is a secret. Expensive does not always mean effective and cheap does not always mean low quality. Buy mid-range products for the basics such as cleansing, toning and moisturising. Where I would advice you to spend money would be on a serum that treats whatever skin needs you may have. Again, think about portions when you use your products because ideally, it should last you two to three months, so calculate against that.

Keep your routine

Once you have started your skincare routine, keep it. For reasons that have already been stated above. There are many benefits that you will accrue over time as you take care of your skin, so please do not think it is a waste of time.