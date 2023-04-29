How to hack that dress code on your invite

Remember when the world watched Kenyans at the Fenty Beauty launch? An event that happened in Nigeria as well? Remember how you felt about the Nigerians dressing inspired by “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”? The event had the same vibe: stunning, formal and of the moment.

How did the Nigerians get it so right and Kenyans so wrong? Well, that comes down to one thing - respecting dress codes. The West Africans take a little more care with the dress coder invites, turning it into a treasure hunt and an adventure of sorts where they dress the part.

Before you launch into a diatribe about the fabulous fashionistas who you feel are a stylish personal inspiration - hear me out.

I know as Kenyans, we can be very flippant about dress codes. Men are stuck in jeans and women have a thing for semi-formal outfits at a formal event. Dress codes are a paradox.

They are about conformity, yet you have to find your uniqueness and express that. They create an atmosphere of uniformity while keeping in mind your individuality. Dress codes do have a reason to exist. They allow you to identify with a larger group. For that moment in time, you fit.

Fitting in is rather confusing. We want to fit in, but we are also not sure if we belong where we would like to belong. Dress codes also tell you what is expected of you.

And there is no harm in being told how to dress so you don’t show up looking like the unfortunate stepchild, or walk in looking like you overdressed and walked off the set of Queen Charlotte.

Take dress codes as assignments where you give yourself a score on how successfully you have met the requirements.

Now let’s get down to it.

White Tie

Easily the most confusing dress code, it’s also, of course, the most formal. In this event, if you show up with anything less than ultra-formal, you will look like an idiot. Trust me on this. White tie is about formal floor-length gowns, or cocktail-length gowns if that pleases madam.

Men are required to wear tailcoats - you will probably see these during the coronation of Prince Charles shortly - a white shirt, white vest and white bowtie. The hair looks elaborate and the jewellery, spectacular. White-tie events tend to be upper crust and you are likely to have a full-course meal.

White-tie occasions would be weddings, the coronation of a King (hey - life is unpredictable and you might just be invited to a royal event one day!), the Oscars and any other international award shows, or, a ball where there will be paired dancing. Not twerking.

Black Tie

Still formal and it might even seem, with little variation. But, black-tie brings out dark tuxedos (like black or navy) worn, of course, with a white shirt.

Here, the bowtie is black. Women still wear gowns or cocktail-length dresses. Please note two things. One, cocktail dresses are not necessarily dresses. They could be pantsuits. The dress of the length is not Kenyan-girl-hem.

It should not be skimpy, too short, too long or - and this is really important - sheer. Here is how to measure the length. It should be below your arm’s length when stretched down and ideally, hit above your shins.

Basically, think midi. To be safe and interesting, go with a mid-calf length. An LBD or an A-line would work great. Embellished dresses, for instance, if you have a sequined dress, now would be the time to pull it out.

Creative Black Tie

This is a favourite for local events. It is presumed this will allow men to wear Ankara. This is, however, black tie with a brightly-coloured cummerbund which is the band worn around the waist, or vest. It is formal even in its ability to be festive.

Business Formal

Now here the gentleman can pull out a business suit with a button-up shirt, a vest, and a tie.

This tends to be for morning or daytime functions. Women wear formal business suits with a sheath dress or a tailored dress. Formal skirts are allowed.

Semi-Formal Dress

This is slightly less formal than Business Formal. The suits are still dark in black, dark grey or navy. Women still wear gowns be they floor-length or cocktail-length. It’s like a dressy casual, but not a Kenyan casual. No jeans allowed, please. If you are invited to an event at a high-end restaurant, this is what you wear.

Business Casual

Take note that no jeans are allowed still. Wear casual slacks like khakis or chinos with button-down collars. It is not as simple as losing the tie.

As you can see, there are descriptive outfits. If you worked in an office where they have imposed a dress code, this is what you should wear on a casual Friday. Women can wear pants, skirts and dresses. Think of business casual as falling between a conservative business formal outfit and a step above jeans.

Yes, your presumed hallowed denim does not rank as high as you imagine. Ladies, this is what you think your very stylish alter-ego would wear to work on a Friday. It’s critical to remember this - business casual does NOT include jeans.

Business casual is worn for informal client visits, dress-down Fridays and casual business meetings. Despite the word ‘casual,’ you still need to project professionalism.

Casual Dress

Most men go here for formal events which is unfortunate considering the smorgasbord above. Here is where you can bring out your jeans.

But - you add a shirt (not a t-shirt) and a blazer. Women, your boyfriend jeans, boyfriend blazer and boyfriend shirt all fall here.

California Casual Dress

Think Silicon Valley techies based in California. This is where the t-shirts, hoodies, sneakers and sports jackets go. In case you are thinking you can do sneakers with a white tie or black tie, don’t. Celebrities who do that have stylists.

Sadly, this is how more than enough men seem to dress. I am all for expression and individuality. I am also up for a sartorial adventure, so I view dress codes as something that gives me parameters to play within.

In fact, if you fancy yourself fashionable or stylish, take a dress code as a challenge. Look at it from a fun, playful perspective. Not a traumatising one.