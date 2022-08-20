How Mwana Mboka went places with his guitar-playing and sales skills

As a little boy, he played football with Tom Moya, the man who would later become independent Kenya’s Minister for Constitutional Affairs and iconic political figure before his assassination in 1969.

As an adult, he played music with some of the region’s biggest artistes, including the legendary Tanzanian-Congolese legend Remy Ongala ‘Sura Mbaya’, Kenyan-based Congolese star Moreno Batamba of Orchestra Moja One and Tanzanian super band DDC Mlimani Park Orchestra.

In between, he was a hotshot salesman crisscrossing Eastern Africa right up to Lubumbashi in the vast Democratic Republic of Congo where he says enjoying a good meal of fried monkey and ugali was nothing out of the ordinary. Now he is retired, tilling his small farm, and looking after his goats in Nzaui Village of Makueni County.

Born in Nairobi’s Makongeni Estate in 1958, Paul Mwema’s life story reads like a chapter from a book of adventure. He is the quintessential streetwise urbanite, the kind they would call in his day ‘born-city’ or ‘born-town’ (sometimes shortened in Sheng as ‘born tao’). With the Lingala moniker ‘Mwana Mboka’ (loosely translated to mean ‘child of the land’) given to him by the Congolese musicians he played with, Mwema can rightfully stake a claim to the line “been there, done that”.

He says growing up in Nairobi’s Makongeni was fun, what with the love and the freedom to play as much as one wanted. The local social hall was an incubator of talent and many people who grew up here went on to conquer the arts, sports among other areas.

A case in point is Mitch Odero, one of the most famous sons of Makongeni who was a boxing champion, a talented guitarist and chorister. Mitch would later ditch all this to pursue a career in journalism which saw him rise to the position of News Editor at the Nation Media Group and later Editor-in-Chief at both the Standard and Kenya Times newspapers.

Back to Mwem. He says that growing up, one of their favourite pastimes was to go to City Stadium to play football whenever the opportunity arose. It was here that he came to meet with the iconic politician, Mboya.

“Mboya was a talented footballer and he loved children very much. When on the pitch, he treated us like fellow footballers and not small children. At times he would ferry us in his big car to his house in Westlands just for sodas and any goodies he had. Mboya was a very good man,” Mwema says.

Mwema’s father would soon decide to send him back to the village and he enrolled at Nzaui Primary in the early 1970s where he sat for his Certificate of Primary Education and moved back to Nairobi to join Guru Nanak Secondary School.

Because of the family being large, his father was soon overwhelmed by the school fees burden and Mwema dropped out in Form Three. His future was, however, secure because he knew he was going to be a musician.

“Even when in school, I would get opportunities to do session playing with the big bands that played at Garden Square in Nairobi on weekends or public holidays. My father, a very polite guy, had no issue with this and he let me explore my musical talents freely,” says Mwema, an accomplished rhythm guitarist.

Immediately after dropping out of school, Mwema managed to train as a printer and soon got a job with Metal Crown, a firm based in Nairobi’s Industrial Area. This now meant he worked throughout the week but on weekends he was on stage playing music.

One of his customers at Metal Crown was a Tanzanian who owned a paint manufacturing company and he enticed Mwema to cross the border with him.

“He offered a better pay and I also saw this as an opportunity to develop my music career — after all, the bands in Tanzania were better managed and produced better music compared to the ones we had in Kenya,” Mwema says.

Grounding through marriage

However, there was a small hitch. A close friend called him for a meeting before he weighed his anchor headed to the port city of Dar es Salaam. The man, an adviser of sorts, told Mwema that there was one major milestone he had to mark and that was that he needed to get married before going to Tanzania.

Paul Mwema. Photo credit: Pool

“The man told me that the world of music is one where one could lose himself easily and that I needed the well grounding of a wife before I went to Tanzania otherwise that would be the end of me. And it is true. Just check the lives of all the famous musicians — especially at that time — and you will find that a good number of them do not have stable marriages but a string of women bearing them babies scattered all across the major towns and cities,” he says.

With the small matter of marriage taken care of, Mwema went to Tanzania in 1996 working for his new employer, Coral Paints. It was just a matter of time before he got immersed in the lively Dar music scene. He played for both Remy Ongala’s Super Matimila (well known for songs like Kifo) and the famous DDC Mlimani Park Orchestra (whose considerable repertoire includes MV Mapenzi,Majirani Huzima Redio , among others) .

Mwema explains the origin of the name Matimila: “Remy was part of 11 Congolese political asylum seekers from DR Congo who found themselves in Songea in southern Tanzania. Here they were hired as farm hands by one of the local tycoons named Matimila. Every day at lunch time the Congolese would strum their single guitar and sing their hearts out. Matimila saw the potential they had, ordered music instruments from Japan for them. In appreciation, Remy and his team named the band Super Matimila in appreciation of their benefactor.”

He says he was the life of the party while living in Dar es Salaam. Life was one hectic schedule of being in the office and partying in the evening.

“It was fun through and through and because of my wizardry on the guitar, getting gigs was never a problem. Also I was a Kenyan and that counted for a lot in the Dar es Salaam of the 1990s,” he says.

This guitar wizardry earned him another nickname ‘Sumu ya Mamba’ (Crocodile Poison) and whenever he took to the stage, revellers would crane their necks trying to see this accomplished Kenyan holding his own against the Congolese, who were believed to be the masters of the trade.

Travelling salesman

Mwema was also thriving on the work front. He was travelling all over Tanzania selling paint.

“I loved Songea, Iringa and Mbeya but the cold there was too much. Another place I loved was Kigoma and Sumbawanga where it is believed the toughest witches come from,” he says.

His sales journeys were later to take him to Ndola in Zambia from where he connected to Lubumbashi in DR Congo. He was awed by the club scene in Lubumbashi.

“There, almost every bar had its own resident band. And we are not talking about a three- or four-man affair but a fully-fledged band with 20 or more musicians. I thoroughly enjoyed my stay here because all my life I had harboured the dream of going to DR Congo,” Mwema says, adding that it was here that he became adventurous and ate a meal of monkey meat and a local version of ugali.

However, as the saying goes, east or west home is best. And so he packed his bags and came back to Kenya, settling in Nairobi’s Dandora Estate where he joined Moja One, a band associated with the late Nairobi-based Congolese maestro Moreno Batamba.

“It was a good time and we were some sort of local celebrities,” he says.

He finally kicked away the music bug and went to settle in Makueni County where he quietly enjoys his retirement. Mwema has music equipment and he still muses with the idea of playing music one more time. But he is discouraged with what he calls lack of talent in his home area.