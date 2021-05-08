Hey, make those shoulders stand out

In case it has slipped your attention, shoulders are in. Of course, they were never out because we need all our body parts. But, tops are showing off shoulders, an underestimated body part, which is acceptable in church, brunch, and depending on where your job is, work.

Off-the-shoulder, cold shoulder and toga-style shoulder are all shoulder-baring, and they work for every age. As you bare your shoulders, you will want to look after your skin, showcasing luminous, soft, creamy and chocolatey shoulders.

Taking care of your body should automatically open you up to this shoulder-baring trend. But in case you have been too busy and a little neglectful of yourself lately, there are quick ways to make your glorious shoulders stand out.

The simplest way to take care of your shoulders would be to use a body scrub from shoulders to toes. You don’t even need to go crazy with your salty or sugary scrub. Once a week is more than enough, and once a month is fine too.

A body scrub that contains coconut or olive oil will help massage the gritty substance of the scrub in, giving you a glow. If you have backne, (back acne), or your acne extends to your chest, then the same products you use on your face can be used on your decolletage and back.

A woman’s face ends just above her bosom. Any treatment bestowed upon the face should be used on the decolletage. This starts from cleansing, toning, and moisturising to treatment serums.

Feel good

It is why skincare should be separated from self-care. Skin has needs, and for these needs to be met, you don’t approach skincare as something you simply do to feel good. You find out what it requires and give it to her.

You would need to pay attention to some of the things that trigger backne or chest acne such as the shampoo and conditioner you use, sweaty, clingy workout fabrics, and dirty shower stuff.

Avoid the same things that will cause acne on your face such as creamy shower gels or body wash, get a back facial (it is really difficult to treat your own backne so you are allowed to get all the help you need), and take advantage of all the treatments that exist for acne. This isn’t just so that you can wear off-shoulder trends. Acne is something that needs to be treated, so don’t be shy about seeing a dermatologist.

Shea butter

The goal is to keep your skin healthy, and to find products that care for your acne. This is important because a lot of women use body butter to get that beautiful chocolate skin to glow and shimmer.

Butter also makes the skin soft, and shea butter can, over time, take care of dark spots. Some use body oil, with or without shimmer, baby oil on its own or infused with glitter, or shimmer body oils. If you have acne, you want to find a body lotion with subtle shimmer.

You have probably noticed over the past two years a rise in body makeup, or what is called glotion (glow + lotion). They have gold, rose, silver or bronze flecks that come to life out in the sun. Eventually, when the weather turns, and it is warm and sunny, this is what you’ll want to wear on your arms, legs, back and shoulders.

Highlighters, as the pure shimmers are called, come in the form of oils, lotions and sticks that you brush across your collarbone — the places the sun hits on the face and body.

You could use tinted face moisturiser on your shoulders, or, you could simply add flecks of shimmery eyeshadow to your lotion and apply it onto your skin.

Tiger stripes

Have stretch marks? Nothing gets rid of these tiger stripes so just roar and roll with it, and highlight what is considered a flaw. No one will die, the world will not end and you can show off your shoulders. Live a little. So long as your kin is healthy, loved and taken care of, don’t pay attention to beauty standards.

They do nothing for you, and despite Instagram glamour, no one is perfect. When the weather changes, and it grows warmer — August will be here soon enough — go for lighter products. You don’t have to stifle your skin with heavy creams.

Wear those when it is cool, chilly, rainy and windy. It will prevent your skin from drying out and getting chapped. But, if you want to enjoy being African living close to the equator, you can, of course wear body shimmer all year round. It can even be your thing, your brand.

You will have to do a little experimentation of course. Find what smells good to you, does not have a heavy or sticky texture, and depending on your activities, does not come off in the swimming pool or ocean. No matter your budget or skin type, you can find a body shimmer product that works perfectly for you.