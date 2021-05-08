Hey, make those shoulders stand out

shoulders

As you bare your shoulders, you will want to look after your skin, showcasing luminous, soft, creamy and chocolatey shoulders.

Photo credit: File

By  Carol Odero

 In case it has slipped your attention, shoulders are in. Of course, they were never out because we need all our body parts. But, tops are showing off shoulders, an underestimated body part, which is acceptable in church, brunch, and depending on where your job is, work.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME Delicate balance for mums working from home in face of Covid

  2. Hey, make those shoulders stand out

  3. Surgeon’s Diary: Light moments in midst ofa surgeon’s anxious life

  4. Staffroom Diary: Brush with daring conmen who pose as electricity officials

  5. How to shift your career path

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.