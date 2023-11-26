Here’s why we don’t own TVs

When government enumerators moved door-to-door in 2019, asking questions for a national census, they discovered that one item was the most cross-cutting asset owned by families — a television set.

“A functional television set was the popular household asset owned by 40.7 per cent of households, with households in urban areas accounting for a larger share (62.5 per cent) compared to those in rural areas (26.9 per cent),” the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics would write in its final report.

Popular as the television might be, there are Kenyans who have chosen not to own one. They have various reasons for deciding to live without the box, but for those we interviewed, the most prevalent one is the quest to minimise “distractions”.

In that section of the no-TV brigade are book readers who believe that their most meaningful source of information is the written word. As the world marked the World Television Day on November 21, the Nation held a podcast recording with two young Nairobi-based women, both below 36, who said they have chosen not to buy a TV, even though they can afford one.

“It’s a conscious decision in the way that I’m trying to, you know, pump up my reading. Also, as a writer, I need to be reading much more. And I feel like TV and any other screen thing in general has to be sort of limited in my space,” said Gloria Amondi, a writer.

“When it comes to wanting to focus on stuff, the idea of a big screen is a distraction for me,” said Kate Owino, a virtual assistant who specialises in transcription and field research.

Interestingly, both Gloria and Kate grew up watching TV.

“I grew up in some sort of a rural setting. And my father was actually the first one to own a TV in the area,” said Gloria.

“I grew up with a lot of TV from very early. We had Philips, the black- and-white one, and then we moved to the coloured one and eventually the Greatwall. There was a whole graduation that I experienced even as a kid.”

Kate also said that there was a time there were as many as three television sets in their home, just to accommodate the diverse interests of the family members.

“TV was a mainstay in the house. I can call it my third parent,” said Kate. “My most enjoyable moments in my childhood with watching TV were not just news. It was with entertainment from movies to TV shows and especially cartoons. I would gladly watch cartoons now.”

The two noted that they went off TV when they moved out of their parents’ homes and they have not seen a reason to buy one, much as they can afford it. In its page on the World Television Day, the UN says the popularity of television is notable across the globe.

“Television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption. Though screen sizes have changed, and people create, post, stream and consume content on different platforms, the number of households with television sets around the world continues to rise,” it notes.

Another Kenyan who does not rate TV highly is poet and voracious reader Moses Magotsi, 53.

Unlike Kate and Gloria, Moses did not grow up with a television set in their living room. Now a businessman based in South Africa, he never saw the need to invest in a TV set until he got married.

“I found out that I don’t have time for TV. And my mantra is that TV is addictive, and it should come with a warning like cigarettes. And the warning should be: ‘Consume this thing in moderation. It will waste your time,’” he says. “I only bought a TV when I got married.”

Don’t they have the fear that something big might happen and pass them by?

Moses, the author of poetry book Troubled Heart, believes that he will get the news, one way or another.

“News that is worth knowing will reach me somehow,” he says.

Kate remarks: “That’s what the internet is for.”

Gloria’s view is: “News is not particularly just from TV; that you can consume whether intentionally or not, whether you look for it or not.”

The modern television was invented in the early 1900s, and it was until after World War I that the concept of an electronic that relays images became popular in the United Kingdom and the United States. All was in black-and-white until the 1960s when colour television started in the United States.

“In the 21st century, what is the purpose of a TV? It’s not just a one-way channel for broadcast and cable content anymore. Modern televisions offer a wide range of multimedia and interactive content, such as streaming videos, music, and internet browsing,” the UN states.

In just a century, the set has evolved to encompass flatter, bigger, smarter and more high-resolution devices with humongous capabilities coupled with internet access.

“I’m just imagining that in the future, they’re going to get bigger, I don’t know. They're probably going to be transparent,” says Nation reporter Sylvia Muia, a TV enthusiast.

Those without sets have other reasons for preferring to keep off TV. Gloria said she finds TV “too much” for her.

“I think that TV is a bit overwhelming, that there’s often always just a lot of things going on,” she said.

“I’m a distracted reader as well. One small thing happens and I will put my book down. I’m also the sort of person who reads and poses in the middle of things and starts to imagine things. So, if there was a TV in my house, you know what would happen?” she posed.

Ms Faith Oneya, an editor, is another Kenyan who doesn't own a TV. In place of a TV at her home is a huge bookshelf.

Born in the 1980s, she grew up in a household that had a TV, and she remembers feeling privileged because most of their neighbours did not own a set.

"In this digital age, everything is in my handset. I can access information on Twitter, on LinkedIn, on TikTok, on other international news channels. That (fear of missing out) is not something I have in this age," she said.

"It's not those days when we did not have internet and people who had TV had those privileges."

It is the same sentiment shared by Kate.

“I have my laptop and my phone. If it’s information I need, I will get it from there, so, I don’t necessarily need a TV for that,” she said.

She also thinks TV has this way of tempting a person to “derail” themselves from the real world when the problems become too hard to handle.

Whenever the topic of avoiding TV arises online, contributors often characterise the medium of communication as a source of depression, given that it can relay depressing information.

Argues Moses: “I also realised that TV is negative news, not a lot of positive things happen.”

However, Kate and Gloria are in agreement that the “bad” news can reach someone even if they are not watching TV.

It also emerges that children are a big pressure for adults to own a set. Gloria and Faith said they have faced questions about not owning a TV.

Gloria recalls being asked by her niece who visited recently why she does not own a TV, and she says she felt "naked". Faith said her daughter's friends used to question why they don't own a TV. She has since bought her a laptop.

"My daughter gets screen time, but screen time is a reward of reading," said Faith. "If she wants screen time, she has to read. That is the kind of agreement we have with her."