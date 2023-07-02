Hate your job? Here’s what to do

Lots of people hate their job, and yet they stick at it because they’re afraid they’ll never find another. That’s an awful place to be. Because if you feel bad about your work, you’ll soon start slacking off, arriving late and falling sick. Your boss will notice quickly, you’ll miss out on promotions and your career prospects will fade away.

But what should you do?

Begin by consciously changing your attitude towards work. Decide to do your best at everything, and with a bright smile, even if that feels like a complete fake to begin with. Because surprisingly quickly, it will become real. You’ll also start to feel good about yourself, which will make you much more likely to attract the attention of a new employer. And when you do find a better job you’ll take those attitudes with you. Which really matters, because it’s astonishingly difficult to change your approach to work just by changing locations.

Enjoy the company of your colleagues and become a really good team player, even if you hate what you’re doing. Because getting along well with workmates will improve your social skills, keep you better informed, and more aware of opportunities.

Think about what you’re really good at. Things you enjoy doing and that are so absorbing they seem effortless. Perhaps you like working with people? Or like organising events? Or generating ideas? Solving problems? Crunching numbers?

Whatever they are, are you doing any of them in your current role? No? Then look for opportunities to use your preferred skills in your organisation. And focus on what you can offer, rather than on what your employer can do for you, because then, you’ll feel quite different about yourself. And you’ll have started creating a new identity, rather than just earning a salary.

Push that new identity further by finding a project for your spare time that uses your talents to the full. Something you really enjoy and look forward to every day.

Make it something that you could eventually be getting paid for, and whatever it is, do it regularly so you become skilled and enthusiastic about it. Because your enthusiasm will spill over into everything else in your life, including your relationships and your day job.