Good politics depends on having good people

Kenyans are blessed with a culture that enshrines deep respect for their elders. That’s the way it should be. When no effort is needed to lead people to do something they should do for their own good, the culture of that people is healthy— or at least that aspect of the culture.

The opposite is also true. When great effort is needed to force people to do something they need to do for their own good, something is wrong with the culture.

The fact that the government needs to invest incredible sums of money to prevent cheating in exams means there’s something wrong with the way we are educating our children.

In other words, cheating signals a deeper problem. In my experience, the average student leaving Form Four today does not have the moral courage and the mental clarity needed to say to his or her peers: “I want nothing to do with promiscuity, taking drugs, getting drunk, watching pornography, cheating in exams or stealing money. I will live my life with honour and nobility.” Do students even know what it means to live with honour and nobility?