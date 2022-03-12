Go through all stages of your life and live them to the full

Dancing

It is important to go through all the stages of life and to live them to the full too, doing what you must do at that time.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • We got there a few minutes to 7pm and headed to a quiet non-happening corner.
  • By 10pm we were already exhausted and bored, but mostly exhausted.

Last weekend, a friend and I decided to wind down after a hard week’s work somewhere in Westlands. And when I say ‘wind down’, I urge you not to imagine your kind of winding down, you know, something elaborate and over the top that will be worth talking about days later. You will see why.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.