Give me that old time religion

“At that time, many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people.”

Sometime in the mid-eighties, my parents moved our family from a conservative church to a newer, more charismatic one. We fell in love with the fiery and eloquent pastors, the engaging youth ministry and the modern style of worship using instruments like electric guitars and saxophones.

During that time, a gentleman by the name Dr Tokumboh Adeyemo took interest in our youth group, occasionally hosting us for lunch at his home.

He would lead us through spiritual discourse, engaging our young minds. In one such event, he showed us a documentary that investigated the Jonestown massacre that occurred on November 18, 1978 in Guyana. Over 900 people committed suicide under the direction of their religious leader, the infamous Jim Jones.

After the documentary ended, Dr Adeyemo then asked a question I will never forget: “Do you think this can happen here? To you?” We shook our heads fervently, mortified that he would even ask. Absolutely not! Our church was mainstream, teaching the truth. He shocked us even further. “It can happen to anyone.”

We were confused, yet this master theologian wanted to drive any false illusions from our minds. He then talked about the “Berean” principle. This was a group of converts in the new testament who examined the scriptures to confirm any teachings they were being taught.

“Be like the Bereans,” Dr Adeyemo urged us. “It doesn’t matter what you hear, or from whom. Study the scriptures for yourself!” Dr Adeyemo was against religious sycophants, or anyone who blindly followed any preacher without checking out whether what they taught, lined up with scripture. God, Dr Adeyemo wanted us to know, was big enough and not intimidated by our questions.

If we ever needed more women or men of faith like Dr Adeyemo, it is today, when doctrines are as many as there are denominations. Today in the wake of the Shakahola murders in which 90 bodies have been exhumed so far, we need a moment of sobriety.

It happened here. It happened to us. Just like in Jonestown, the leader was charismatic with an apocalyptic message. Just like in Jonestown, parents aided their children’s deaths. Just like in Jonestown, when the world woke up to what was really going on, it was too late.

Is it our desperation for miracles or desire for a better life that drives us to believe anything that comes out of the mouths of some of these self-appointed religious leaders? We’ve seen pastors who spray insecticides to rid their congregants of demons or those who preach from the back of their followers. There is no shortage of theatre of the absurd when it comes to antics. However, as calls for stricter regulations on places of worship increase, our first line of defence must still be personal.

In writing to the young Timothy, Paul admonishes, “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth.” 2 Timothy 2:15.

In the end, when we go to our individual places of worship, let’s refuse to check out our brains at the door.