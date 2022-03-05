Gigiri’s quirky Pallet Café

Pallet Café

The Pallet Cafe Gigiri. 

Photo credit: Jan Fox | Nation Media Group

By  Jan Fox

What you need to know:

  • With a climbing frame and a swimming pool at the bottom of the garden, it’s also a fantastic place to bring your children for an afternoon.
  • The inspiration behind the café’s name is clear as soon as you walk through the house and into the garden.

As more of us opt to work remotely, coffee shops and restaurants are becoming increasingly popular as convenient workspaces. Working from home has its benefits, but every now and then I find it important for my sanity to switch environments to somewhere with a livelier atmosphere, and with others behind laptops with a cup of coffee in hand. One such place that is especially convenient for me is the Pallet Café along Gigiri Close. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.