Garissa woman: Why Batula Ali won’t quit her driving job despite insults

In quest for a fulfilling life for her family, Ms Batula Ali Abdille chose to keep her driving job, which cost her her marriage, but she lives her dream.

Why driving?

In our culture, in the olden days and even currently in other parts, women were not supposed to work, they were to stay at home and take care of children.

I was employed as a subordinate staff at the Ministry of Works in the early 80s.

At my workstation, there was a lady mechanic and driver from China. I really loved seeing her cruising and that’s how I developed an interest.

I would finish my work and join her, just to watch her drive.

From there, I made up my mind to join a driving school when I got money.

What do you enjoy the most about driving?

This is my father, mother and husband. When I got married, my husband insisted that I quit my job at the Ministry of Works and take care of the children, which I obliged.

When my seven children were old enough, I resumed my job as a subordinate staff at the ministry after they accepted my application.

After which, I enrolled in a driving school, and was posted at the children department after obtaining a licence.

In 2019, I joined the International Rescue Committee, where I serve to date.

I really enjoy driving here because I get to save lives, meet new people and explore new roads. I just enjoy driving.

What are your responsibilities?

I am in charge of ferrying women in critical conditions from Hagadera Hospital for specialised treatment at the Garissa County Referral Hospital. I also transport bodies to the morgue.

Apart from that, I also ferry staff to the field when they are conducting research and collecting data at the various refugee camps.

What’s your typical day like?

My day starts at 6 am and ends at 6 pm, and my activities vary from day to day depending on what is lined up.

Occasionally, I am called upon to handle emergencies when they arise. I even work on my off days when called upon.

What do you enjoy doing when not working?

When I am not called upon to work on Sundays, which is my only resting day, I spend time with my children, if not, I do a refresher course to better my driving skills.

What challenges do you encounter in the course of your work?

My community does not appreciate women who do this kind of work, you are associated with a prostitute.

This is one reason my husband and I divorced. He would think that whenever I am out of station and calls of duty compel me to spend a night out of home, then I was having extramarital affairs.

The insults and abuses that come with the kind of work that I am doing are not easy to handle if you don’t have thick skin.

For the last 22 years I have been doing this work, I have been through a lot of pain and challenges, but am not giving up any soon.

Who is your role model and why?

I wish my mother were alive to see the human being I have become. She passed on immediately after I had divorced my husband, when I didn’t have much to offer her.

She was always pushing me, she really wanted to see me excel. Unfortunately, she died while I was just picking myself up.

There have been many instances of Al-Shabaab attacks in your region, is it a cause for concern?

What I love about my current employer is that it values staff security and whenever I am driving outside my workstation, or referring patients, I am always accompanied by the security team.

Some of the achievements that you are proud of in life?

Through my work, I have been able to buy a plot, build a home and even buy taxi vehicles for my sons. Whatever the proceeds from these help their families.

What would you advise young girls who would wish to take after you, but are afraid because of the culture and attitudes?

Do not fear. I don’t know where I would have been had I listened to what people said; perhaps I’d still be begging from relatives. I blocked my ears and forged ahead, thank God, He opened my ways and here I am. So, stay focused.

Assume you’ve been woken up at night by an emergency call, would you drive around?

I have been driving in this region for the last 22 years, I have the landmarks on my fingertips, and even when sent to an unfamiliar area, I can never say no because I am going to save a life, instead, I’d use technology. GPS comes in handy.

What would be the first thing to do should you get involved in an accident?

I have never been involved in an accident – and I always pray that such does not happen since most of the time, I am carrying patients – but in the event of an accident, I would alert my employer of the situation if there’s no immediate injury or danger.

If someone was injured, I’d dial an emergency number first before informing the company.

What would you do if you were running late and falling behind on picking up your patient?

I always try my best to attend to emergencies on time, and you won’t believe this, I have never been late to pick up a patient as I am always on time or even early.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years?