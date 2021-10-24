Founding Mangelepa band member Mukala Koko Kanyinda dies

Mukala Koko Kanyinda

Mukala Koko Kanyinda, London-based Congolese musician who died on Friday.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

The Congolese Lingala music fraternity is mourning Mukala Koko Kanyinda, who was one of the founder members of the legendary Nairobi-based Orch Les Mangelepa band in 1970s.

