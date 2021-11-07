Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Terence Wilson dies

Terence Wilson

Former vocalist and founding member of British reggae group UB40 Terence Wilson.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Former vocalist and founding member of British reggae group UB40, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling In Love" has died at the age of 64, his band confirmed.

