For iconic David Mulwa, the show must go on

At 77, veteran actor, playwright and lecturer David Mulwa retains the same deep timbre of his voice that has characterised his theatrical performances all over Kenya and beyond for close to 50 years. When he laughs, the signature raucous laughter he has filled numerous auditoriums with now fills his vast compound.

The loud snapping of fingers, clenching of fists, sharp wit and deep stare are all there. The seasoned performer still strums his box guitar as he belts out his favourite tunes. The only thing that is gone is his brisk gait, which has been slowed down by ill-health. The loss of vigour is now masked by a regal flowing white robe embroidered in gold and other accoutrements around his neck. The ornate walking stick completes the look of the man who was born for the big stage.

This is the Mr Mulwa that theatre lovers, thespians and others in the creative industry met last weekend when they came together to celebrate one of the most gifted people to have graced the screen and stage in Kenya. The event was held at Mr Mulwa’s home in Ruai, Nairobi, which was turned into an open-air theatre as his students from across the generations he has mentored converged.

For the veteran, the show must goes on, just like it has always done—no matter the circumstances. One memorable event was in 1996 when Mulwa broke his leg just minutes before a show at the Kenya Science Teachers College, Nairobi. Before any production, Mr Mulwa would self-isolate, pace around backstage as he went through his line. On that night, he was part of the cast of The Successor, a play by Francis Imbuga. The production was by Kenyatta University staff and students. Mr Mulwa was acting the lead role of Chief Oriomra. Sara Ruto, the current Education Chief Administrative Secretary, played the female lead role of Zira while Prof Imbuga directed the play.

Veteran actor David Mulwa and his wife Janet. Photo credit: David Muchunguh | Nation Media Group

As he paced backstage, Mr Mulwa failed to see a hole in the platform and fell eight feet down, breaking his leg.

True to his dedication to theatre, he refused to cancel the show.

“The show must go on,” he declared, grabbed a walking stick and did the whole show as an ambulance waited outside to take him to hospital.

It was this can-do spirit that has inspired many over the years and led to the recent high-profile visit. Dr Edwin Nyutho represented the Class of 1973 that Mr Mulwa first taught when he joined Kenyatta University as an assistant lecturer, having returned to Kenya from his theatre studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a brief stint at Bomas of Kenya. He said Mr Mulwa had been his mentor, teacher and friend who taught him “how to communicate”. Students from the last class that Mr Mulwa taught at KU before he retired two years ago were also in attendance as were other students who went on to occupy high offices on the national stage.

“What exactly is the worth of a teacher? I thank God for the students I have taught for the last 45 years. I was awed for them. As a teacher, your students come with their own reality. Your role as a teacher is to marry your reality with theirs. Teaching is a conversation. A teacher is also a student,” Mr Mulwa said.

Education Chief Administrative Secretary Sara Ruto (Class of 1990) was present and she also brought a message from Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, who was also taught by Mr Mulwa.

The students (including this writer, Class of 1999) formed a guard of honour for Mr Mulwa as he walked gingerly supported by his wife, Janet. At the end of two rows stood Dr Nyutho, himself a retired academic and thespian, who broke into a recitation of lines from Wole Soyinka’s Kongi’s Harvest and Mr Mulwa joined him in the act of the drama they first acted together in 1974.

Veteran actor David Mulwa and his wife Janet pose for a photo with his students across generations. Among them are from left: Dr Sara Ruto (CAS for Education), Musyoki Muli, Dr Edwin Nyutho, Dr Mshai Mwangola, David Muchunguh Photo credit: David Muchunguh | Nation Media Group

Mr Mulwa was then escorted to his table by his long-time friend, lecturer and poet, Dr AD Amateshe, with whom they first met in 1972 at Makerere University in Uganda.

“I then joined Mulwa in 1982 at KU. You became a role model in my life. I hope we’ll form our own theatre arts group when we reach our heavenly home,” Dr Amateshe said.

Another of Mr Mulwa’s students, Dr Anne Mungai, the acclaimed director of Saikati, paid a glowing tribute to the theatre guru for helping her discover her potential.

“Before then, I had never been able to face an audience,” she said.

The visit was coordinated by, among others, Dr Emmanuel Shikuku of KU together with other former students all over the world.

“We asked ourselves: ‘Why can’t we go visit him and make his day?’ I contacted a few people and they responded in the affirmative. We’re here to make our lecturer happy. We came to disrupt his daily routine of medication and writing,” Dr Shikuku said.

Veteran theatre enthusiast and writer Margaretta wa Gacheru also made the trip despite her own health challenges.

A suggestion was floated by Musyoki Muli and Lawrence Njagi, both publishers of no mean repute, that Mr Mulwa’s students come together to help complete his house. It appeared the retired lecturer already had big plans for the house.

“It was my intention and mama’s intention. At the end of the day, we’ll be only the two of us. What can you do with eight rooms? What can you do that can really enhance people? We can put street children in there. We can put politicians to come and meet instead of Bomas but you can do the most important and most beautiful thing. We can bring in creative writers at any time. This is a very quiet place. When the creative bug begins to bite you and you want to get away, please come and feel free, there’s a kitchen here. If I’m available, I can always read your work and edit it,” Mr Mulwa said.

Dr Mshai Mwangola, who describes herself as an oraturist, called on creatives to submit their memoranda for consideration on ways to reform the Kenya Cultural Centre in honour of arts legends. She also proposed the establishment of a Heroes Corner at the Kenya National Theatre for to honour those who have richly contributed to the Kenyan theatre scene.