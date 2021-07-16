Five best cars for road trips and Kenya wildlife safaris

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  James Gacheru

Managing Director

AJ Safaris

Nothing brings lasting memories like spending quality time with family and friends. Moreover, there is no better way to experience that warmth than being on the road together.

