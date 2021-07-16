Five best cars for road trips and Kenya wildlife safaris

Nothing brings lasting memories like spending quality time with family and friends. Moreover, there is no better way to experience that warmth than being on the road together.

Road trips around our beautiful country are a fantastic way to enjoy life and escape from the daily hustles of ordinary living. You get to experience the remarkable sceneries that Kenya offers, breathe in the fresh air, and laugh out loud without a care in the world.

With an excellent car and a suitable camera, you are ready to conquer the world as you document these glorious moments.

Any car is a good car for road trips. However, if you plan to visit any park, you will need to use the right vehicle. What is the right car for visiting the parks?

According to the Kenya Wildlife Rules, you will need to use a 4WD vehicle when accessing the parks. You will not be allowed to enter the park in 2WD, especially in wet weather.

This is not to lock people out but to safeguard them. None of the park roads is paved, meaning you can quickly get stuck and spend nights in the bush. You don’t want your holiday turned into a frightening escapade where wild animals attack you.

A standard saloon car is not the best to use on road trips because you might experience off-road terrain that will shake this car to bits. So, what’s the best car for both road trips and parks?

Safari vans

Safari Vans are common for both road trips and park visits. You might have seen a good number of these vans taking tourists and locals up close to the wildlife.

Throughout Kenya, these vans are allowed to access all the reserves. They are a cheaper choice compared to the Land Cruisers. These vans have a distinctive pop-up top that offers the users a broad view of the animals and the surrounding environment.

These vans are not the casual 14-seater matatus we see on the roads. They are customised to adapt and tackle the complex terrain by installing heavy-duty suspension that strengthens them to handle even the most challenging route.

The vans are also well-equipped with a particular UHF satellite radio for communication, a cooler box for drinks, ample legroom, comfortable seats, and properly sealed windows to keep the dust and wind away.

LandCruisers

4x4 Toyota LandCruisers specifically made for safaris are the most popular safari vehicles. They are chauffeur-driven and customised with excellent shock absorbers and a top hatch for game viewing and photography. Tour operators, camps, and lodges manage these vehicles in Kenya, using them in and out of parks.

These vehicles perform the best in all terrain and all weather conditions. They seat six passengers and have a pop-up roof provided for viewing animals in the park.

These 4x4 Cruisers come in two versions, the smaller that takes four passengers and the extended ones that accommodate six.

They are also equipped with a cooler box for drinks, high-frequency satellite radio for communication, comfortable seats for long drives, ample legroom, and large windows for a clear view of the surroundings.

Open Sided Safari Vehicles

If you opt to fly into the Maasai Mara and do a game drive, you will find that some of the Tour Companies, lodges, and camps offer game drives in open-sided 4x4 safari jeeps.

These vehicles are not allowed to drive on the Kenyan highways and can only ferry tourists in the parks. The view provided during a game drive by these vehicles is open and unhindered. With your camera in your hands, you can take clear photos of the beauty you come across.

This vehicle is not for the faint-hearted. Somehow, animals love to climb on top of them. Just don’t make sudden movements that could scare them or noises that would startle them. If you are too afraid of animals, this type of car is not ideal for you. Opt to use an enclosed one for your peace of mind.

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender is one of the most robust and capable vehicles ever made. It comes with a permanent all-wheel drive, a powerful turbocharged engine. This vehicle is formidable and unstoppable, taking on all terrains with unbeatable strength and power.

This car is suitable for long road trips and allowed in parks. Its 70 years of innovation can display in its muscles as it takes on the road with an unstoppable oomph. If you own this car, you won’t have to hire another vehicle to access the parks.

Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki Jimny is a serious offloader!

This light vehicle is made for adventure and the off-grid lifestyle. It is a strong one with a 3-link axle suspension plus coil springs and an all-wheel-drive option. This vehicle takes you wherever you want to go with unrivaled agility and power. Its powerful 1.5L engine is efficient and quiet, sustaining you for long journeys economically.

Jimmy adapts well to every road situation you present it with. When the going gets tough, it has better traction on rough terrain and steep slopes.

You can now see why we told you the small cars would not withstand challenges out there. If it is not built for toughness, it cannot resist it.

Nothing beats the feeling of spending hours in a luxury safari car without keeping track of time.

Traveling is the best way to unwind, and it’s therapeutic. The breathtaking sites you come across and the new life outside of your everyday life can clear your mind of the stresses.