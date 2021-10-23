First impression: Are you putting off your clients?

Businesswoman

Employees, the foremost ambassadors of a business, reflect the soul of the business.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Caroline Njunge

Editor, Society & Magazines

What you need to know:

  • Unfortunately, we arrived at Mamba Village about 20 minutes past the 4.30pm feeding time.
  • As we drove off, I could not help noticing how run-down the place looked. 

Last Sunday, my three-year-old son saw a herd of goats and exclaimed, wonder in his voice, “Giraffes!” My first reaction was to burst out in laughter, considering that there is nothing remotely similar between goats and giraffes, starting with their necks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.