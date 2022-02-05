Peter Naituli

Peter Naituli, a mountain climbing trainer.

| Pool

Lifestyle

First climber to ascend rocky mountain top without rope and shoes

By  Sylvia Muia

Whenever Peter Naituli goes up Mount Kenya, he comes down with a different tale. At the age of 12, he first climbed the mountain on a school trip when he was a student at Greensteds International School in Nakuru.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.