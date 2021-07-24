Farm-to-table dining experience

Greenhouse Restaurant

The Greenhouse Restaurant at Cultiva. 

Photo credit: Jan Fox

By  Jan Fox

What you need to know:

  • The restaurant has evolved, but it hasn’t lost sight of its farm-to-table identity; all of their ingredients are sourced in Kenya.
  • Nothing they serve is industrially processed, either, including their sodas, which they make themselves. 

Two years ago, the Cultiva Restaurant popped up deep in Langata, behind a nondescript gate down Pofu Road. Its rustic design reflected its consistent culinary ethos – rooted in the use of home-grown seasonal produce. In its modest surroundings, the plates that Cultiva created were far from simple. They were inventive, bold and beautifully presented. 

