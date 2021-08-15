Faith Kipyegon
Faith: This is how a mum wins an Olympic gold 

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With motherhood came the need to eat well enough to healthily breastfeed the baby, which saw her gain weight.
  • However, the women's 1,500m Olympic champions says breaking for maternity leave opened a new chapter in her career.

After winning her first gold medal in 2017 during the London World Championships, Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon had a special win coming — motherhood. 

