Ezekiel Mutua’s promise to artistes in Malaika Festival

Musicians are set to benefit in a big way if they register with the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), according to its new boss Ezekiel Mutua.

The agency aims to register about 100,000 musicians who ply their trade in all corners of the country to have a bigger say on what the artistes earn per performance and from record sales.

Dr Mutua, the MCSK chief executive, made the announcement at the Malaika Cultural Festival held on April 16 on Catholic Street in Voi town, where he was the chief guest.

Dr Mutua said Kenyan artistes deserve to earn from their creations and that the public needs to understand that music is a product that should be paid for, just as the groceries that people buy in stores or any other product in the market.

“We should appreciate our artistes like they are appreciated in other countries. Recently, Barbadian singer Rihanna joined other singers such as Jay Z, Dr Dre, Kanye West and others in the Forbes annual billionaires list. Why, then, should our musicians be paupers with all the entertainment they give us?” asked Dr Mutua.

“There’s strength in numbers. I urge our musicians to unite by registering as members of MCSK so that we can increase our bargaining power,” he added.

The Malaika Cultural Festival features artistes from Voi, Taita Taveta, Mwatate and neighbouring areas.

“Taita people are naturally artistic. We hold this festival to celebrate this culture,” says Mwanyumba.

The climax of this year’s event was the Malaika Festival Gala, which was held at New Railways Club in Voi Town. The star of the event was Freshley Mwamburi who performed with his band.