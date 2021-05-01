Exploring Naretunoi Community Conservancy

Wildlife Foundation Centre

A row of bandas at the Wildlife Foundation Centre.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Jan Fox

 Following on from last week’s theme of travel destinations within the five zoned counties, the focus this week is on a conservancy on the confluence of three of those counties – Nairobi, Machakos and Kajiado. Once again, I owe it to a reader of this column for bringing this place to my attention; I really appreciate the emails I’ve been receiving with recommendations, especially in this time of travel restrictions and curfews.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.