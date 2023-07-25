Establish special fund for actors, artists ask State as 'Baba Zero' is buried

Kenyan artists want the government, through the Ministry of Sports, to set aside a special fund to look after their heroes in their old age.

Speaking during the burial of Omar Salim (Baba Zero) at Kariokor Muslim Cemetery in Nairobi on Monday, the artists said most of them had died in poverty after entertaining for decades.

"Acting is a profession like any other. We want actors to live a decent life like other artists," said veteran actor Juma Mrisho.

Unlike Baba Zero, who was taken care of by his children, there have been cases of actors and comedians asking for financial help to pay for hospital bills and other basic needs.

During the funeral, actors paid tribute to the late Baba Zero, who died at the age of 84.

"He taught us and showed us the way at VoK (Voice of Kenya). He was such a great comedian. I pray to God to be with his family," said Hiram Mwangi aka Ondiek Nyaka Kwota.

Veteran actor Patrick Ndunda (Maidunda) during the burial of Omar Salim (Baba Zero) at Kariokor Muslim Cemetery in Nairobi on July 24, 2023> Photo credit: Juma Namlola | Nation Media Group

Sultana actor and journalist Lolani Kalu eulogised Baba Zero as a great actor who left his mark in the entertainment industry.

"We met at the national broadcaster when it was VoK. I must say I learnt some acting skills from him. It is sad that he is no longer with us," he said.

Another actor, Patrick Ndunda (Maidunda), who is now a scout with St John's Ambulance, remembered the late Salim as a close friend who spiced up comedy during their days on programmes like Kinyonga, Vitimbi and Plot 10 among others.

According to his family, Baba Zero died on Sunday afternoon at his children's home in California, Nairobi at the age of 84.