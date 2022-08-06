Effects of fragrance on the skin

Perfume is one of the wonders of nature, considering that inspiration for the best perfumes comes from flowers, roots and leaves.

In general, perfume is worn on the wrists, nape of neck and breastbone. Perfume sprayed on your sweater, coat hem of your skirt and in your hair will leave a sensuous trail of lingering scent behind you. In the office, stick with light cologne only for work and meetings. Do not apply it just before the meeting as the top note will seem too “loud”. Light applications of scent once or twice a day onto direct skin is enough.

When you apply perfume directly onto the skin, it develops its own personality as it mixes with your body oils and secretions. This chemistry could react very well with your body; giving you a signature scent that makes you receive compliments galore.

On the other hand, it could react negatively with your chemistry, causing you to smell “off”. When this happens, the best thing is to avoid it and then keep on hunting for the best scent. This chemistry reaction is what makes certain perfumes smell amazing on some people.

When it comes to perfumes in skin and hair products, the choice of scent matters a great deal because they are in direct contact with large body areas. Think of lotion coverage. Perfume, being one of the most common sensitisers, can cause severe skin irritation. If you have ever applied a product and found, say, your eye area inflamed and itching, it is most likely a reaction to the fragrance used in its formulation.

This situation is what led to the creation of specific lines of fragrance-free products usually dubbed “hypo-allergenic”. The best perfumes that are less likely to irritate the skin cost a lot. They also impart a high quality appeal to products. Swiss perfume is the most sought after by manufacturers who deal in high-end luxury products.

Fragrance is not necessary in products. It does not do anything therapeutic to the skin. However, it is added for the appeal benefit it gives the product. A great smelling lotion will sell for more than a fragrance-free one.

If you react to scents in various hair and skin care products, you would be better off using fragrance-free ranges. If it is not possible to find these products, you will need to spend a little bit more on products with softer perfume, although these are hard to come by.