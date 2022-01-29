Education office nullifies my BOM appointments

When we parted ways here last week, I was still smarting from an attempt by Lutta and others to force themselves back to the school board of management (BOM), with a view of, once more, controlling this school and returning it to the path to nowhere.

Lutta hired youths to protest and incited staff and some students. He wanted to imply that I had lost the support of parents, the community, teachers a well as students.

He also wanted to project me as a hardliner. What he did not know was that I was ready to compromise and work with some of the board members I had dropped. I did not mind making sacrifices for the greater good of Mwisho wa Lami Primary school, the community and Kenya at large.

What I needed to make clear was that, as compromising as I was, returning Rasto and Lutta on the board was not an option. And I had a good reason — they had shown their violent streak by leading protests against me, and should thus not be near any leadership position.

Consequently, I decided to reach out to some of the experienced teachers to find out if I had contravened any law when appointing the board.

Even as I did so, I couldn’t help thinking that the reason this country doesn’t move forward is our penchant for fighting progressive leaders, like my Hitler-led board was being fought. I realised that most of the older HMs I consulted were jealous of me and were misadvising me. I called my bother Pius.

“There have been so many developments in the legal framework of the education sector in the last few years,” he said. “Allow me to research and revert to you on how to navigate such jurisprudential rigmarole.”

I was still waiting for him to revert when I received a call and got instructed to visit the sub-county education office. I was excited, thinking I was being called to be confirmed as the HM of this school. At last.

I wore my ‘Sunday best’ green Kaunda Suit, the long sleeved one, the one with double upper pockets and double lower pockets, the one made from the finest and shiniest polyester material. I was keen to make and leave a lasting impression. Because of my dressing, I was ushered into the office as soon as I arrived. “Welcome Mwalimu,” said the education officer as she let me in. “You look so nice. Send me the number of your tailor I ask him to make a similar suit for my husband.”

I said I would.

“Anyway, let us get to business. You know we have been considering confirming you as the HM of your school,” she started. I could not hide my excitement, and when I saw an envelope on the desk, I knew it contained my appointment letter.

“How am I performing as HM?” I asked, hoping to hear her praise me. And she did.

“So far so good, you are leading the school in the right direction. We are happy with you,” she said.

She went on: “But we have received disturbing news about some of the decisions you have taken.”

I started sweating profusely.

“How did you appoint your new school BOM?” She asked.

That was easy, I was ready to answer. “Thank you Madam Director. It is good you asked this question,” I started. “Let us first look at the board members I let go, and the new ones, because the difference between the two is day and night…” She stopped me there. “I have not asked you to tell me about the members, I just asked about the process you used.”

“I know that,” I said. “It is just that I want you to know the problems of our school started with the previous backward board members, and the new board will address the challenges.”

“Listen to me Dre,” she sternly cut me short, displaying a harsh side of her that I did not know existed. “The question is simple, how did you appoint them?”

“Thank you for the good question,” I started, trying to think of the right word. “I approached those I thought could make a positive difference and invited them to join the board,” I said.

“What?” She exclaimed. “You mean you did it that way? You didn’t follow the process prescribed by the Basic Education Act?” She asked. I did not respond.

“I can’t believe this,” she said resignedly. “Anyway, were parents involved and did they give you their representatives? What about the church? And special interests groups?”

“I may not have read the Act but I complied. Nyayo, Anindo, and I are parents in the school so parents are well represented. Alphayo and Hitler are grandparents, making it even better. Since Anindo and I go to Apostle Elkana’s The Holiest Of All Ghosts Tabernacle, it goes without saying that the church is well represented.”

“Keep quiet Andrew.” She pulled a drawer, removed a booklet and handed it over to me.

“Have you ever read the Basic Education Act?” She asked. She answered herself even before I did. “Clearly you have never read it, which is shocking for an aspiring HM. I have given you a copy to go and read, particularly Section 55 and the Third Schedule to understand how a BOM is established.”

She went on: “And this is a letter declaring your recent purported appointment of a new BOM null and void. Call me after you have read the Act so that I can guide you further.”

She opened the door and ushered me out, and closed it before I could say Basic Education Act!