Education office nullifies my BOM appointments

Mwalimu Andrew

By  Mwalimu Andrew

When we parted ways here last week, I was still smarting from an attempt by Lutta and others to force themselves back to the school board of management (BOM), with a view of, once more, controlling this school and returning it to the path to nowhere.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.