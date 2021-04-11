Drama galore as my Fiolina starts working from home

It wasn’t until 11.30am that I was  finally allowed to pick my clothes in less than 10 minutes as another Zoom meeting was about to begin.

Photo credit: John Nyaga | Nation Media Group

By  Mwalimu Andrew

Ever since Fiolina and I got married, it has always been me working and the laugh of my life staying at home taking care of affairs in my large, state-of-the-art house.

