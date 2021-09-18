Dr Janerose Lokomol's humble beginnings and grand dreams

What made you decide on a career in health and specifically in a marginalised area – Turkana County?

I was born and raised in Turkana and during my time, Turkana was Turkana. The infrastructure was not as developed as it is now and so we were a close-knit community and we knew who was where and doing what. As I was growing up, I saw the need to have more trained medics within our county to support our people. There was also a gap when it came to having a female doctor from my local community. This gave me the push to work hard and from a young age, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in medicine. I am humbled to be among the first few females from my local village to have actually made it in a field that is heavily male-dominated.

What credentials do you hold?

I have a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from Moi University and I am currently studying for an online Master’s in public health from the University of Suffolk in the UK. I also hold certificates in specialised training including war surgery, treatment of drug-resistant TB, Emergency basic paediatrics care, emergency triage assessment and treatment and clinical management of HIV from multiple institutions, including Washington University.

What types of patients do you have experience working with?

I am a general practitioner and this has exposed me to almost all departments within the hospital setting. This means that my day-to-day work heavily involves seeing both the paediatric and the adult population including expectant mothers.

What are your days like? What keeps you awake at night?

I wear many hats. Other than running Equity Afia Lodwar, I also work at Lodwar County Referral Hospital as a general practitioner. I have a family as well. This means that my days start quite early and end late, but I have found ways of managing and balancing. My mornings start at around 7am.

I try my best to make daily check-ins into the Equity Afia Medical Centre just to plan on the day, ensure everything is set and to offer support to my team. I also take this time to look at the operational issues and to schedule a few patients for the week.

I then proceed to Lodwar County Referral Hospital and take on the day as it comes. To be honest, there is no slow day for me. I feel like the days move so fast because I am always quite busy. The evenings are my designated family time. I enjoy cooking for my family. We tell stories and catch up on how our day went. Then when everyone else is in bed, I catch up on my master’s.

What worries you?

The constant worry about whether I am doing enough for my family and my community. Also, running a medical enterprise is not as easy as I thought. I sometimes worry because I have 10 permanent staff and five temporary staff who depend on me for a livelihood.

How is it working in the remote area?

I think it’s ok. I have been born and raised here, schooled here for both primary and secondary school – at Turkana Girls National School, so, I mean, apart from the hot weather and dust sometimes, Lodwar is quite a beautiful town.





What drives you?

The need to better myself and community; that through my acts of giving service to humanity, I may be encouraging a girl somewhere.

What do you love most about your job?

Medicine is a noble profession and what drives me and most of the healthcare providers is the satisfaction of seeing your sick clients get back to their healthy state and have a normal life.

Who is your role model?

Dr Pallavi Mishra of Mediheal Group of Hospitals. She is an exceptional hardworking woman in the field of medicine and has made tremendous strides in provision of quality up-to-date care to her clients. I also look up to (Equity Bank CEO) Dr James Mwangi for business mentorship. He is a guru with numbers and on social good as well. I am lucky, I am an Equity Leaders Programme alumna and I get to enjoy a father-daughter relationship with him; a business mentor relationship and a life adviser in general.

What motivates you to the industry?

The fact that the medical field is wide and has several specialties and sub-specialties to choose from. You choose what suits you best and what you love doing.

What challenges do you encounter during your work and how do you tackle them?

We bond with some patients, sometimes both adults and children, and it breaks our hearts when we go to work the next day and find out that they are no more. That is a deal breaker.

How has the journey been to where you are now?

It has been a long journey. From being among the least performing in class in primary school as I reached Class 8 without getting to the average 250 out of 500 marks to getting an A- in Form Four and getting admitted to medical school and finally graduating without re-sitting any year. To top it all, being able to open an Equity Afia branch with support from Equity Group Foundation and working towards impacting my local community socially and economically.

What keeps you strong at your work?

The feeling that many people depend on my knowledge and expertise to heal. I can be strong for them and also for myself.

What do you do in your free time?

I spend time with my husband and we explore the various counties in the country. We love travelling and exploring new places together. I also sing sometimes, either at home or on karaoke nights.

What gives you the greatest fulfilment?

That I am here today alive, working for the most vulnerable in society and being able to give them satisfactory care. And that I am able to take care of my mother as she has been my main pillar and has gone through a lot to keep us in school and make sure we get education.

How do you balance the various roles you play?

Setting up time for everything. I get to juggle between being the medical officer in charge for Equity Afia Lodwar medical centre; working as a medical officer at the main county referral hospital; being the vice chair of the North Rift branch of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union which covers of eight counties and two major hospitals; being an employee representative for Turkana County employees in the county pension fund board and pursuing my Master’s degree.

For one to be who you are, what areas do they need to focus on?

Consistency, commitment, accountability and being honest to yourself on what you’re capable of, including awareness of your own strengths and weaknesses

Advice to young girls who want to be who you are?

They should take one step at a time towards achieving their goals. It doesn’t matter where you come from but where you are going and how you spend your days. Above all, don’t be sucked into living a fake lifestyle that you can’t afford as this may drive you into holes you can’t get yourself out of. Be comfortable with the little your parents and guardians give you as you excel in your academics. The universe has aligned everything for you and it all falls in place at the right time.

What principles do you stand for?