Do you want to win a beautiful lady’s heart?

Some girls are so incredibly beautiful they take your breath away. You’d love to date one, but they’re just too scary! Is it even possible?

Well, yes it is, though dating the most beautiful girls is actually quite risky. As the song says: ‘If you want to be happy for the rest of your life, make an ‘ugly’ woman your wife.’ That’s because beautiful girls often have huge expectations. And with so many guys chasing after them, they often don’t develop good relationship skills.

We also instinctively believe that beautiful people are more honest than most. So they get away with a lot of lies.

Having said that, it’s a lot easier to date a beautiful woman than you might imagine, even if you’re not particularly good looking. Just be your natural self, and make sure you’re leading a really interesting life. Be truly passionate about something, sort out your issues if you have any, and be sure your career’s going well. Now you’re in with a chance.

Mutual friends

Just don’t try picking them up in bars. Beautiful women get hit on all the time, so you’re out of the running unless you’re a serious hunk yourself.

Instead, meet one through work, your interests or mutual friends. However your paths cross, start by making small talk. Be genuinely interested in her, find out what you have in common, and just chat.

Go no further unless your interests match and you get along really well. Because what a beautiful girl really wants is a genuine friend - something that’s hard to come by in her world.

So be friendly, confident and fun. Ask her about her accomplishments and dreams. Share stories about your families. And keep the conversation nicely balanced. Only talking about her means you’re trying too hard. Too much about yourself and you’re boring.

Open doors

When you get to the point of asking her out on a date, make sure she’s going to say yes before you ask! Like she’s genuinely laughing at your jokes, making lots of eye contact, smiling and seems pleased to see you whenever you drop by. And is just a wee bit nervous, suggesting that you matter to her, and she wants to get to know you better.

Suggest doing something she’ll enjoy by listening out for things she says she likes. Open doors, offer your jacket if she’s cold, hold the umbrella in the rain, help with her chair in a restaurant. And treat her like she’s normal. She’s so used to flattery, your approach will be a welcome change.

But be careful, because beauty’s only skin deep. And sometimes, when you get to know someone beautiful, they turn out to be ugly inside.

So get to know the real her before you get too serious, or you could end up in something you wish you’d never started. But if you take things slowly, you’ll be fine. And before you know it, she’ll be falling in love with you!

