Did Harry and Meghan break the canon law?

As global viewers were glued to their TV sets watching the tell-it-all interview the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Harry and Meghan Markle — granted media mogul Oprah Winfrey over their falling out with the Buckingham Palace, the Church of England (the Anglican Church) was left unsettled by a small revelation by the couple.

In the interview, Meghan discloses that the big wedding the world saw on May 19, 2018 was not their first and that they had held a private one three days prior. Although not given prominence by many media outlets, the story was a big hit in Christian news organisations nonetheless.

A New York-based religious news website, Religion Unplugged, reported that the bombshell was likely to cause trouble in the church because the action by the Archbishop of Canterbury ran contrary to the church’s canon laws.

"I was thinking about it, you know our wedding — three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that,” Religion Unplugged quotes Meghan from the interview.

Even more urgently, the story continues, the duchess tied up the Archbishop of Canterbury, the highest clergyman in the worldwide Anglican Church system, in the supposed double-marriage debacle.

Weighty matter

“We called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us.’ So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury…”

In an interview with the Sunday Nation, the man who wrote the Religion Unplugged story, Timothy Nerozzi, said that Harry and Meghan raise a weighty matter without providing a shred of proof. Nerozzi, a veteran on the religion beat, is also questioning why the Archbishop of Canterbury has chosen to be silent while the whiff of a scandal is swirling around the church he heads.

“I don't know why the Archbishop is so quiet on the matter. Piers Morgan was recently fired for questioning the royal couple's interview, so perhaps it's out of fear for his professional career as a high clergyman? Maybe he doesn't see any benefit in correcting them? Again, while I am not an authority on this matter, I would say the burden of proof on this lies with Meghan and Harry. Their claims are extraordinary, and if true, would be cause for scandal within the church, yet there's no proof or explanation for what they allege,” Nerozzi said in an e-mail.

A deeper digging would reveal that the two weddings were wrong on two fronts: the Anglican canonical law outlaws a second marriage of a couple already married.

Also, the church requires that there be at least two witnesses for a wedding to be valid. In the private ceremony, both Harry and Markle disclosed that they were just the three of them — the couple and the Archbishop.

Pastor Michael Maura of Nairobi’s Bethesda Baptist Church says although he has seen cases where couples opt for a private wedding ceremony, conducting a wedding twice to the same couple was trivialising a serious issue.

“When people take the vows, they do so before man and God and this lends the whole affair an aspect of solemnity. If treated casually then this solemn angle is lost,” he says.

According to Pastor Maura, having two weddings reduces the whole affair to some soap opera , which is not what a church wedding should be.

Wading into the controversy, albeit on the side of the Archbishop of Canterbury is the Rev Tom Otieno of St Augustine ACK Church in Madaraka Estate, Nairobi. He says there is nothing wrong in a couple requesting a private ceremony before a huge public one.

Big wedding

“It is possible if one is a public figure to request a private wedding. This is where the two will have all the things they want in their wedding. In many cases you find that the big wedding is a public affair with many vested interests and the couple will just play along,” he says, adding that looked at from that aspect, the Archbishop did not break any canonical law.

Nairobi lawyer Masangya Muema agrees with the Rev Otieno.

“We see it all the time in Kenya where couples go for a civil ceremony at the Registrar of Marriages and follow it up with a church wedding. Others also do traditional ceremonies depending on their community customs and later wed in church.I do not think the Archbishop erred in any way by performing the two ceremonies,” Muema said.

Away from the church issue and it seems Kenyans are still dismayed by the goings-on in the lives of the British royalty, if the debates on social media and other forums are anything to go by.

Many commenting on the matter seem agreed that Harry and his wife are being treated unfairly by the Buckingham Palace and Meghan’s claims that at the heart of the falling-out is racism.

But some called out Kenyans for hypocrisy. According to this group, some Kenyans who are known to be very rigid to the extent of not allowing their children or siblings to marry outside their communities were now in the bandwagon castigating the royal household.

Ciru Njuguna has seen this first-hand, but ironically not from her family but from other Kenyans — total strangers. Ciru is a 29-year-old Kenyan married to a British-German.

“There is a minority of Kenyans who frown upon the idea (of a mixed marriage). We have encountered a few on social media platforms who throw comments calling me a foolish African slave woman who has been stupid enough to marry a colonialist. Such comments only reflect a group of people who are still not open-minded about interracial marriages,” she says.